SEBRING — Have you roasted chestnuts, built a gingerbread house, brewed up wassail and cocoa, and stamped out sugar cookies to hang on the tree?
If you haven’t, you’re probably not alone. Winter holidays bring with them feasts and treats as varied as the number of people on the planet. The traditional turkey or ham dinner may go without saying, but each home has its own set of treats they use to usher in the season.
Let’s start with something traditional, perhaps even cliché: Chestnuts.
Roasting chestnuts
The chestnut itself is a large, soft, sweet-tasting nut enclosed in a hard, mahogany-looking shell, and has long been a holiday treat in temperate zones where the nuts grow wild and plentiful.
If you want to grow your own, you can order a tree online from a nursery or orchard. Wilson Orchards at willisorchards.com sells the trees from $16.95 for an 18-inch seedling to $99.95 for a 7-foot sapling.
A map on the site suggests they might grow in the northern half of Florida.
If you don’t want to fight squirrels for them, however, you can get them shipped from online: Fresh for approximately $11 per pound or dried for approximately $14 per pound. Shipping and handling is extra.
Cooking them is relatively simple, according to insearchofyummyness.com, but if you’d rather not have to cook, you can get pecans and almonds.
Nuts.com sells hard shell pecans for $8 per pound. Etsy.com sells 5-pound bags for $15 each, plus shipping and handling.
Almonds run for $5.50 per pound from Nuts.com, which will also sell them roasted for $8 per pound. Amazon.com sells a 5-pound bag for $17.
Walmart will also sell you a nutcracker — the tool, not the wooden soldier doll — for $2.50. Ace Hardware sells one for $5, with the picks to dig out the nutmeat. Bed Bath & Beyond will sell a standard one that also works on shellfish for $5, or a Swiss-made model that also helps re-seat wine corks in bottles for $10.
Gingerbread house/folks
Most grocery or homeware stores will sell you a gingerbread house kit, with pre-baked walls and roof, for anywhere from $5-$20. Doing one from scratch, including the gingerbread people to populate it, takes a bit more effort and (pun intended) dough.
There’s a recipe for the gingerbread dough at simplyrecipes.com. Ingredients include all-purpose flour, baking powder, ground ginger, ground cinnamon, ground cloves or allspice, salt, butter, light brown sugar, eggs, molasses and water.
Count on using most of those ingredients for any baking project, with some substitutions. If you have unlimited time and budget, you can bake up tons of treats, but most people will only have time for one good batch of cookies or a single gingerbread house.
Think of it in terms of being a contractor: Overbuy materials and expect to make changes as you go and run over budget, but focus on the end product.
Gingerbread people cookie cutters are available most anywhere, alone or as part of a set, from $3 to $10.
Sugar cookies
Both gingerbread and sugar cookies can be fitted with hangers and put on the tree. GoodHousekeeping.com has a recipe for them, but any basic sugar-cookie dough will do, available pre-made at grocery stores from Pillsbury for about $3 per package: Just add cookie cutters.
And don’t forget to get icing — Betty Crocker premixed in a can — for $1.50 per can, and put a hole in the top of the ornament before baking, if you want to hang it on the tree.
Snickerdoodles
Also a great form of sugar cookie is the “Snickerdoodle,” a cookie made with butter, sugar, shortening, eggs, vanilla, flour, cream of tarter, baking power and salt, that have a unique taste and place among the hearts of many holiday cooks.
There’s a recipe at TastesBetterFromScratch.com, and Grit.com suggests the cookie may have come from either Germany or Holland, and that the German name meant “snail dumpling.”
Again, cost for the cookies are time and care, and having the proper baking supplies on hand.
Rice Krispies treats
Truth be told, any breakfast cereal would work for making the famous Rice Krispies Treat, but the basic recipe from Kellogg’s cereals has not changed: the cereal, butter and miniature marshmallows.
You can cut them in 2-inch squares or use holiday cookie cutters and then decorate the same as cookies.
It’s best if you eat them that same day.
Total cost: $3-$5 for a box of cereal, $5 for the miniature marshmallows and $2-$4 for a pack of butter (two to four sticks).
Hot chocolate
Almost every culture has some type of hot chocolate, made either with water or — ideally — with milk.
You can get milk for a little more than gasoline, $3-$4 per gallon, and Nestlé sells an instant powder for $5 per canister.
You could also go with Godiva for $15, but if you want a great cup of cocoa without that expense, Nestlé sells “Abuelita Mexican Chocolate” for $5.
Just pull out a cutting board and have a sharp vegetable knife to cut up the chocolate tabs into small chunks.
Either way, make sure you put your milk in a saucepan and cook the chocolate in the milk on the stove.
Add a peppermint stick or mini-marshmallows to each cup, and enjoy.
Wassail
Last, but not least, is the traditional mulled cider called wassail. According to WhyChristmas.com, the word “wassail” comes from the Anglo-Saxon phrase “waes hael,” which means “good health.” Originally, it was made of mulled ale, curdled cream, roasted apples, eggs, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and sugar, and was served from huge bowls, often made of silver or pewter.
One legend about “wassailing” says a beautiful Saxon maiden named Rowena presented Prince Vortigen with a bowl of wine while toasting him with the words “waes hael.”
Over the centuries, WhyChristmas.com states, a great deal of ceremony developed around the drink. The bowl was carried into a room with a fanfare, everyone there would sing a carol about it, and then it was served, as a way of saying “Merry Christmas” to one another.
TasteOfHome.com has a recipe that combines apple cider, orange juice, pineapple juice, brown sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon and ground cloves into a hot drink to chase off the chill.
Exact costs may vary, but it never hurts to buy cinnamon sticks to add to each cup, just for extra flavor.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Kim Leatherman offers a faster solution (pun intended): Pour apple juice into your coffee maker and put Red Hots cinnamon candies in the strainer.
Voila! Instant wassail on a budget, and more money for cinnamon sticks.
