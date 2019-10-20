Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — On Oct. 15, Visit Sebring was showcased in front of more than 30 media representatives and 10 influencers at two New York City receptions hosted by VISIT FLORIDA. Visit Sebring was one of 10 destinations at both events that had exclusive one-on-one time with the media and influencers to tell them what the Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid area has to offer tourists.
Media representatives from outlets such as Conde’ Nast Traveler, Budget Travel, Martha Stewart Living, Sherman’s Travel, Lonely Planet, New York Post, AAA Living, Newsweek, Reader’s Digest and Fodor’s attended the event, as well as freelance writers and online influencers.
“The media and online influencers really want to find new places to write about in Florida, so the Sebring area is of interest as a hidden gem destination with a variety of activities for travelers,” said TDC Lead Marketing Consultant Casey Hartt. “They were most interested in the Sebring Soda Festival, Caladium Festival, Highlands Hammock State Park, Maxwell Groves, Sugar Sand Distillery, Citrus Golf Trail and the fact that we are a piece of old, historic Florida.”
Tanya Churchmuch, from the TDC’s NYC-based public relations firm MuchPR, attended the reception and represented the Sebring area.
VISIT FLORIDA’s annual New York City media reception provides partners with an opportunity to showcase their destinations and pitch story ideas to top-tier travel journalists and influencers from the greater NYC area.
Visit Sebring is the marketing name for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC). The TDC’s mission is to contribute a positive quality of life for the residents of Highlands County through destination promotion, tourism development, advocacy, and resource management, which are foundational pieces for future economic growth. For more information, visit www.VisitSebring.com.
