Main Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. 

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

In the 12th week of the NFL’s centennial celebration, 347-pound Vita Vea disappeared, and so did Dwayne Haskins.

Sure, the cream team in each conference had statement-stamping victories — the 49ers established their bona fides by handing Aaron Rodgers a beating the likes of which he hadn't felt since the 2015 Broncos bamboozled him on their way to winning Super Bowl 50, when Denver's defense carried a post-prime Peyton Manning across the finish line.

It appears the pesky Patriots defense is doing the same thing for 42-year-old Tom Brady, something that was demonstrated anew in New England's 13-9 grind-it-out win over the confounding Dallas Cowboys on a rain-soaked Sunday night in Foxborough.

The weekend’s truly memorable moments, though, belonged to Vea, the Buccaneers’ beefy second-year defensive tackle, and Haskins, the raw rookie quarterback who ignited a debate over whether his selfie was selfish.

Tampa Bay wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in a 35-22 win over Atlanta as Jameis Winston led the Buccaneers out of the NFC South basement with his sixth consecutive 300-yard game.

"It was kind of cool to see both of them go over 1,000 on the same day," Winston said.

