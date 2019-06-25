The writer (of a letter June 23) stated that he and his wife went to Homestead Temporary Detention Center and was appalled by what he saw. I'd just like to ask, did he go down there to criticize or offer to volunteer to help?
I checked and found this (prison) was in operation before June 2016.
These children are exploited by people trafficking in children, and all that can be brought up is soccer balls and teachers on cell phones?
To me they are living in tents because the democrats in congress are completely derelict to their oaths of office and are shameful. If they would work with the president just a little, the separation some keep beating the drum about would be yesterday's news.
Since I'm kind of venting about this subject, does any American with an ounce of sense believe the tripe they spout when they completely ignore the shameful acts of the last administration?
Volunteer here in your own country, you'll save the airfare.
Jay Broker
Sebring
