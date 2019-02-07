LAKE PLACID — A sexual predator who was living in Volusia County cut off his ankle bracelet and fled to Lake Placid, where he was arrested by Highalnds County Sheriff deputies Wednesday.
Anthony Keith Cantrell, 33, of 143 Blue Moon Drive in Lake Placid, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after a search that began in August 2018. Cantrell was charged with two counts of failing to report his change of residence and failure to report his cellular phone number.
Cantrell began residing with a friend in Lake Placid in January, authorities say. However, he moved to another city, either Sebring or Fort Myers, before returning to Lake Placid on Feb. 1.
According to a press release, Det. Louis Ramos, who is the Sheriff’s Office’s sexual predator/offender monitor, and Deputy Ben Jones went to Cantrell’s home on Blue Moon drive. “When Ramos knocked on the front door, Cantrell ran out the back door, where Jones took him into custody,” the press release stated.
On March 15, 2006, Cantrell was convicted of three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 16. After serving 12 years of a 15 year sentence, Cantrell was released from Marion Correctional Institution in February 2018.
