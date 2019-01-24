Lindsey Vonn isn’t quite done yet. The most successful female skier in World Cup history said Wednesday that she remains “hopeful” she can fix her ailing knees and race again. She just doesn’t know when — or if— that will be possible.
“I’m taking things day by day and we will see what happens,” Vonn wrote on Instagram . “I know that I might not get the ending to my career that I had hoped for, but if there is a chance, I will take it.”
Vonn said the reason she had “so much pain and muscle shut down in Cortina was due to an impact injury to my peroneal nerve.”
“This most likely came from the final jump on the first training run in Cortina, but it’s hard to know for sure,” Vonn added. “After that training run, the pain got progressively worse each day and by Sunday my lower leg was in a lot of pain.”
Vonn, who hadn’t raced all season because of a left knee injury, finished no better than ninth in three races in Cortina. Vonn has 82 wins — most among women — and four less than overall record-holder Ingemark Stenmark of Sweden.
After Garmisch, her next scheduled competition is the world championships in Are, Sweden, which open on Feb. 5. Vonn had been planning to retire in December following races in Lake Louise, Alberta, where she has won a record 18 times. If she is able to race again this week, Vonn’s skis are waiting for her.
“I have just arrived in Garmisch and set up my ski room,” Heinz Haemmerle, Vonn’s longtime ski technician, told The Associated Press. “The skis are ready whatever she’s deciding. That’s why I am here. Otherwise I could stay at home.”
Vonn had returned to action in Cortina following an injury to her left knee — she hyperextended it and sprained a ligament while training in November. Also, her right knee is permanently damaged from previous crashes.
