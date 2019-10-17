In the next few months you’re going to hear a lot about healthcare for all and how this nation can’t afford it. We are the richest nation on Earth based on gross national product. There are several nations that not only provide national healthcare and free education through college for their citizens, they can afford both national healthcare for all and free education through college.  Surely we can afford national health healthcare for all, being the richest nation on earth.

All we need to do is elect some politicians who are not interested in enriching themselves and their relatives. They are truly interested in the citizens of this great nation and smart enough to accomplish this task.

It is time to vote for the best interest of this great nation and ourselves. Be sure and select the best candidate who is both smart and honest. By all means, vote!

Jacob Goodman

Sebring

