In the next few months you’re going to hear a lot about healthcare for all and how this nation can’t afford it. We are the richest nation on Earth based on gross national product. There are several nations that not only provide national healthcare and free education through college for their citizens, they can afford both national healthcare for all and free education through college. Surely we can afford national health healthcare for all, being the richest nation on earth.
All we need to do is elect some politicians who are not interested in enriching themselves and their relatives. They are truly interested in the citizens of this great nation and smart enough to accomplish this task.
It is time to vote for the best interest of this great nation and ourselves. Be sure and select the best candidate who is both smart and honest. By all means, vote!
Jacob Goodman
Sebring
Trump 2020. Pence 2024 and 2028.
First off, the US isn't the richest nation. It's actually ranked #11 behind Qatar, Singapore, Hong Kong, Ireland, etc. In other news, there was supposed to be some ground breaking announcement by the so called president about the great new TrumpNOCare program he was going to roll out. Does anyone have an update on this? Was Mexico to help finance this along with the big beautiful Wall of Trump that isn't being built?
