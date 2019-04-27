By the time you read this, I will have seen “Avengers: Endgame.” Yes, I already have our tickets as I type this. Don and I will view it on a Friday night, which is quite unusual for our frugal souls. We tend to favor Saturday matinees, not prime time.
However, we have a commitment on Saturday that will keep us from the theater. And we don’t want to wait too long to see this film, lest spoilers leak and lessens our enjoyment of the experience.
I can tolerate a few spoilers. But there are some things you want to experience on your own. I don’t want to be the one to spoil things for you, dear readers, so I will not even go into detail on past Marvel films, in case you haven’t seen them yet.
Even without the spoiler issue we’d be in a hurry to see this film. Ever since Thanos snapped his fingers we wanted to know what would happen next. This is our chance to find out and provide closure for the last 21(!) Marvel films.
I may lose nerd cred here, but I have not seen all 21 films. I missed the two Hulk films, though from what I’ve heard, I haven’t missed much. There is still time, if I am so inclined, to catch them on a streaming service before Friday. But I’m tempted to rewatch “Avengers: Infinity War” instead, just to refresh my memory.
What is it about the Marvel films that attracts viewers? It’s not just people like me, who knew who Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor were before they graced the screen. People who normally aren’t into comic books and the mythos that come with them love these films. They may miss some nuances, but overall the films are popular with a lot of people.
Part of it is they are well done. Marvel has managed to find the right blend of action, gravity and humor to create these films, and in general there isn’t a bad one among the bunch, though there are some exceptions (see my comment about the Hulk movies). I’m not saying they’re critic-proof – there’s plenty to pick on in the films – but overall the good stuff tends to outweigh the bad.
The creators have good people in the roles. These actors aren’t phoning it in. They make you believe they are the superheroes they play. You can cheerfully suspend your disbelief and enjoy yourself with these movies, because you know you are in good hands.
And the films are just plain fun. Even “Infinity War,” which I consider to be the darkest of all the films, was fun. When I see “Endgame,” I expect to enjoy myself. If the past films are any indication, I will.
If you haven’t seen any of the Marvel movies, you might find yourself lost with this last one. Since it would take a couple of days to watch all 21 previous films, you probably don’t have time to catch up, though there are YouTube videos that claim they can bring you up to speed in as little as 14-15 minutes. I viewed an 18-minute one (unfortunately I can’t find which one it was) that did a decent job of hitting high points, though the best thing is to see the movies themselves.
Again, by the time you read this, I will have seen “Endgame.” If you haven’t seen it, my lips are sealed. If you have seen it, drop me an email or message on Facebook and we’ll chat about it. That’s also a part of the experience, and quite fun in its own right. Hope to hear from you soon.
