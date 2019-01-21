Walking is a great way to get and stay fit. But are you doing enough to see results? Using activity-tracking devices and apps, or even an old-school pedometer, can help you set and reach your fitness goals. See how these tools can get you off on the right foot.
What are activity trackers?
Activity trackers, also known as activity monitors or fitness trackers, are the modern equivalent of pedometers. But they do more than count steps. They can determine how far you’ve traveled and what type of movement you were doing, such as walking or jogging.
Some display your progress in real time; all can show it later on a smartphone, tablet or computer. They can even provide social support through apps or websites. And activity trackers can assist with your goal setting by giving cues and rewards to encourage healthy behaviors.
Pedometers keep it simple
Prefer to keep things simple? Then a pedometer might be a good choice for you. A pedometer counts steps for any activity that involves steplike movement, such as walking, jogging and running.
To use a pedometer, you usually just clip it onto the waistband of your pants, tuck it inside your pocket or even slip it into a purse held close to your body, and then get moving.
Choosing the right device
How do you know which kind of tracker to get? Review these features to see what device may best suit your needs and interests.
• Ease of use. Although some pedometers have more features and require more setup than do others, most are quite simple to use. Just clip it on and go, resetting the steps to zero each day when you start over.
• Extras. The amount of information you want to collect may influence your choice of device. Some pedometers and most activity trackers calculate time spent in an activity, distance walked and even the number of calories you burn up while being active. Some activity trackers may also monitor your heart rate.
• Accuracy. Most pedometers are generally accurate and reliable at counting basic steps. If you want a higher level of precision, however, you probably want an activity tracker.
• Display. Look for a device with a display that you can read in different types of lighting, especially if you’ll be using it both indoors and outdoors.
• Price. The cost of a pedometer usually depends on how many features it offers. Pedometer price generally ranges from $10 to $50. Activity trackers can cost two to three times that amount, or even more than that for devices with more features.
Setting and reaching your fitness goals
About 70 percent of U.S. adults don’t get the recommended amount of overall physical activity. For most healthy adults, the Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity.
Activity trackers and pedometers provide immediate feedback about your activity level. Thus, they can serve as a strong motivator to keep you moving. And they can help you track your progress over time.
Use these tips to integrate these tools into your activity routine:
• Establish a baseline. When you first get your tracker, wear it throughout the day for about a week as you go about your routine activities at home or work. Add up the total number of steps for each day and then divide that total by seven. This gives you a baseline number of steps, or average, that can serve as a launching point for the step goals you set.
• Set short-term step goals. Once you know how many steps you generally take on an average day, you can set some short-term activity goals. For instance, say you normally take about 2,000 steps a day while going about your normal routine.
Set a short-term goal of adding about 1,000 steps a day for two weeks by incorporating a planned walking program into your schedule. You can either do it all at once or break your walking into 10-minute chunks of time to accommodate your schedule. When you meet a short-term goal, add a new one.
• Set long-term step goals. Think about your overall fitness and activity goals. Your short-term goals are the building blocks to these long-term goals. A long-term goal may be walking 10,000 steps a day, or about 5 miles (8 kilometers), several times a week as part of your new daily routine. You may also want to set a goal of walking faster as your fitness level improves.
• Track your progress. To see how you’re doing, monitor your progress over time.
You can choose to use that feature or record your steps in a log of your own making. Tracking your progress can help you see whether you’re meeting your goals and when it may be time to set fresh goals.
Keep your doctor in the loop
If you have any health issues, have been inactive or are very overweight, be sure to talk to your doctor before starting a new fitness program. Your doctor can help you set realistic goals based on your fitness level and any health issues you may have.
Whatever your fitness goals, take them one step at a time. And enjoy the feeling of knowing that you’re on the path to better health and fitness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.