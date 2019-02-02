All the disagreement and discussion between Republicans and Democrats as to what methods of border security is best should really boil down to one criterion: What method will prevent the most alien foot traffic and vehicles from illegally crossing our southern border.
Stopping unauthorized aliens at the border line (preventing crossing) eliminates any further need to apprehend the aliens, place them in containment camps, feed them, cloth them, provide shelter and bedding for them, administer medical care to them, etc. – for many months until they can go before an immigration judge for adjudication – where historically the majority will be deported back to their home countries – all at taxpayer expense. This, in my opinion, is a ludicrous method of border security.
The new prototype walls that the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Border Patrol has asked President Trump for were tested by the U.S. military special forces – and they couldn't climb over them. These walls are 30 feet high, lacking hand and foot holds, and they are also buried 6 feet deep in reinforced concrete.
While any method of border security can be defeated, I believe a properly constructed wall is the most effective. A wall also serves as a deterrent, and is proactive, as it eliminates any further costs to process illegal aliens, deal with family separation issues, etc. Drones, sensors, cameras, etc., are needed where a wall isn't practical, but these are inherently reactive methods that require human (border patrol agents) intervention to apprehend aliens only after they have crossed into the U.S.
I say, build that wall!
Walter Darnall
Lake Placid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.