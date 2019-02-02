To the gentlemen who wrote the article on that "big beautiful wall." If the article was written tongue in check, then I have no response. If not, the answer to your question, "What do you think?," is "You gotta be kidding."
Judith Eckstein
Sebring
To the gentlemen who wrote the article on that "big beautiful wall." If the article was written tongue in check, then I have no response. If not, the answer to your question, "What do you think?," is "You gotta be kidding."
Judith Eckstein
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.