With pleasure, I want to say thanks to an honest lady, Stephanie Hernandez, who works at the Azul Tequila restaurant.
Last Friday, I enjoyed a delicious lunch there with my husband and my son. I foolishly left my wallet in the booth when I left. It was Sunday morning just after church that I realized that my wallet was missing. I searched everywhere and so did my husband, to no avail, and I prayed to God that it would be found.
To be honest, I did not have much hope of finding my wallet there, but I went to Azul Tequila and the hostess immediately described my wallet and sent another girl to get it for me. I was so thankful and thanking God that I would not suffer this great loss. Everything was in my wallet, down to the last penny.
Until I can return and reward her properly, I want to say a special public thank you to Stephanie. I hope that Azul Tequila will take note of this and realize how blessed they are to have an honest employee like her. She has restored my faith in my fellow man (woman)! I love Sebring and I know that we are fortunate to have a lovely town full of good people. God bless you, Stephanie.
Betty Simmons
Sebring
