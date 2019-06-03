I was saddened to read the letter about the inaccurate description of the Berlin Wall.
Apparently it was written based on “Revisionist” history. To liken our construction of a southern border wall to the Berlin Wall is incorrect. Now if Mexico built the wall to keep Mexicans and others from coming to our free country, the United States, then you could draw a comparison.
Any sensible policy on immigration would have two objective: secure the border then address the problem of what to do with the illegals already here. The wall is and must be the first step.
Of course, solving this is ugly, but ask yourself why there are walls around Israel, the White House, The Vatican, just to name a few. I believe safety and security are the answers.
In conclusion, I would like to add that it would be ideal if we could welcome “all” the people that want to come here, but can we afford it politically and economically? I think not.
Margy Vogel
Sebring
