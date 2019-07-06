At the risk of annoying some people, I don’t hate Walmart.
Yes, to some they are too big and destroying Life as We Know It. They pay their employees rotten wages. And some days it’s an insane place to be stuck in.
I agree that it wouldn’t kill them to pay their people better. Walmart could charge a few cents more to cover the cost and they’d still have good deals. Just a thought.
That being said, Walmart offers a convenient one-stop shopping experience. You will usually find me at our local version on Fridays, doing the weekly grocery shopping. Sometimes I get other stuff there too, but groceries rank high on the list.
That’s not to say I don’t ever darken the door of other stores. Winn Dixie carries a flavor of ice cream I am hopelessly addicted to and buy almost every time I visit there. For reasons that escape me, the Walmart in my town never has mild Slim Jim’s when I’m there, something Don is addicted to. That’s what leads me to other stores and their attractive wares.
Now I will admit that strange things can happen at Walmart. Once, I lost my shopping cart when I left it to check something out (I did find it eventually). Sometimes they change where they put things, leaving me wandering confused up and down the aisles. And, you don’t have to look very hard to find stories of people behaving badly at a Walmart.
For example, there is an unnamed woman who is now banned from a Texas Walmart. According to the article I read at www.nbcnews.com, the woman entered the Wichita Falls store and got a cake from the bakery. Apparently, she then proceeded to wander the aisles while she consumed half of the cake.
No mention of the cake’s flavor. I could maybe understand the temptation if it were chocolate. Still, the polite thing to do is wait at least until you get to your car before you chow down.
Anyway, she takes the cake to checkout and, claiming she “found” it in its half-eaten state, only wants to pay half price. Things apparently get ugly enough that someone calls the cops.
The store decided not to press charges against the cake eater but told her she was no longer welcome at the store. No word on if she got to take the rest of the goody with her or not.
That isn’t the only weird Walmart story in Texas I found. According to an article I read on www.foxnews.com, Lufkin, Texas officials are hot on the trail of a woman shown in a video opening a tub of Blue Bell ice cream, licking it, and putting it back in the store’s freezer.
Yeah, I hope you weren’t eating when you read that. Sorry.
The video, which went viral, alerted Blue Bell to the situation. They immediately removed all containers of Tin Roof flavor ice cream from the Lufkin store, once an examination of the video identified it as the scene of the crime.
Detectives believe that they have identified the “Lufkin Licker” and police plan to file “appropriate charges” when they apprehend her.
No word on if the Lufkin Walmart will ban her from their store, but it wouldn’t surprise me.
So, there you have it. Notice any weird things going on at your local Walmart? Drop me an email at laura@laurahware.com. By the way, that short woman at the Sebring Walmart trying to reach the two-liter bottles of Diet Dr. Pepper? That’s me. Give me a hand, please?
There is a way around the lower life forms that often inhabit Walmart. It's called online ordering. You can buy any item that Walmart offers by just going on their website and clicking away. You get free shopping if you buy $35 worth. It sometimes shows up in 2 days or at least within a week. You get the best of everything. Good prices without having to deal in person with low class behaviors. One tip - keep your orders small, otherwise they show up in very large boxes which are hard to manage. If you have a lot to order, make smaller multiple orders. Easy breezy!
