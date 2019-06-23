Walmart Supercenter

This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart agreed Thursday, June 20, 2019, to pay $282 million to settle civil and criminal allegations of overseas corruption, including payment through a Brazilian subsidiary of more than $500,000 to an intermediary known as a “sorceress” for her uncanny ability to make permit problems disappear.

 DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP PHOTO

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

