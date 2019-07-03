Wanda W. Odom
Wanda Winell Odom of Sebring, Florida passed away with family by her side, Monday, July 1, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born May 20, 1943 in Avon Park, Florida, the daughter of the late James Hill and Thelma Woodard. Wanda was retired and owned a restaurant and worked as a cashier in her lifetime.
She is survived by her five sisters, Myra Garza, Brenda Spires, Tammy Harrison, Sandra Martin and Sharon Gilley; three brothers, David, Stan and Buddy Hill; three sons, Johnny Harrison, Danny Caridi and Dale Caridi; three daughters, Connie Harrison, Gale Sills and Sonya Segers; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Pinecrest Cemetery with her beloved pastor and brother-in-law, Rey Garza of the House of Worship in Sebring. Flowers may be sent to Morris Funeral Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com
