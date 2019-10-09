Halloween frights may delight you or perhaps they scare the daylights out of you. There are differing opinions about Halloween and the creepy characters inspired by the holiday but we can probably agree there are far scarier things to behold — like disastrous events, natural and otherwise. No one has control over natural events but everyone is subjected to them. Sometimes they come without warning, sometimes the warning comes too late, and sometimes, even with a timely warning, the effects are unimaginable.
The I Survived book series written by Lauren Tarshis combines true historical details with a narrative story about a character, hypothetically, involved in the event. Historical fiction is a great way to “ease” reluctant readers into nonfiction because the narrative writing is engaging and there aren’t too many details that might frustrate them. Once they have read the story, they might be more inclined to read the facts. This series is not solely about natural disasters, it also features some of the grimmest battles and wars fought in American history.
All of the titles in the series are worth a try, but I’m going to focus on events that I have grouped into the following categories: events without human influence, events involving animals, and events with human influence.
Many books from this series are written about natural disasters that have no human influence. They are prime examples of how unpredictable nature can be and how powerless humans are to stop it. Books from the I Survived series that feature true natural disasters are: “I Survived Hurricane Katrina, 2005,” “I Survived the Joplin tornado, 2011,” “I Survived the San Francisco earthquake, 1906,” “I Survived the Japanese Tsunami, 2011,” “I Survived the Destruction of Pompeii, 79 A.D.,” “I Survived the Eruption of Mt. St. Helens, 1980,” and “I Survived the Children’s Blizzard, 1888.”
If you like animal stories, you’re in luck because Tarshis writes those, too! If you like animal stories that don’t include death or dismemberment, then hers probably aren’t for you. Most people know that wild animals are not to be trifled with, so keep your distance and leave them alone. But what happens when the animal wants to do the trifling? Read about it in “I Survived the Shark Attacks of 1916” and “I Survived the Attack of the Grizzlies, 1967.”
Of course, humans have a track record of making mistakes and using poor judgement. Just take a look at these examples: “I Survived the Sinking Of The Titanic, 1912,” “I Survived the Great Chicago Fire, 1871,” and “I Survived The Great Molasses Flood, 1919.”
Even though the I Survived books detail some disheartening events, they also portray great examples of human resolve, resiliency and bravery. Most of the characters in these books are children (it’s a juvenile book series) and none of them feature gore but there is plenty of suspense. If you’re in for a real scare this Halloween come to the library and check out some truly eerie historical fiction.
