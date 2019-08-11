If you didn’t notice the sign on the building or the boxes and moving supplies in the corner, one might think he was entering a bank or a hotel.
With wingback and rocking chairs and Keurig coffee available in a comfortable atmosphere, it’s neither of the aforementioned but the lobby of Discount Mini Storage in Sebring.
The storage facility is at 1558 Lakeview Drive in the Towne Square shopping center. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a. m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Units are acccessible from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the year. It is an all interior, air-conditioned facility.
Donna Harris, site manager, explained that each tenant has a gate access code, and they enter from the back of the building.
“Everyone has their own individual code, and they load and unload from the back,” she said. “There are three doors back there, and we also have one here on the side.”
Harris said Discount Mini Storage is different than other storage places.
“It’s warehouse style and it intrigues people,” she said. “Typically, you have your drive-up outside storage unit, which is non-climate controlled. These are air-conditioned.
“It’s new,” she added. “People love new and clean.”
Harris, who has more than 20 years of self-storage experience, said that some customers of other storage facilities have switched to Discount Mini Storage.
There are 314 units that range in size from 5-by-5 to 10-by-30. Harris noted there are a couple of units that have exterior doors, allowing 24-hour access.
“They’re almost like a storefront-type storage unit,” she said. “They have glass doors and are very nice.”
Tenants must sign a lease that runs from month to month.
Security is important as there are 31 cameras on the property and in the vicinity.
“We have cameras all over the place ...,” Harris said. “As customers sit here or stand at the counter, they can see that those cameras are changing. You can see everything that is going on out here.”
A conference room is available for meetings. There is also free WiFi.
Discount Mini Storage handles U-Haul truck and equipment rentals.
Paul Gravenhorst is the owner of the facility. He owns seven other storage locations in Florida including East Palatka, Jacksonville, Lady Lake, Lakeland, Stuart, Tampa, Lakeland, and Vero Beach.
“It is a hidden gem, with a mid-American atmosphere ready to take off,” Gravenhorst wrote in an email as to why he decided to open one in Sebring.
The telephone number is 863-273-8650.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.