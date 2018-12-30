The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of 2018 and the first five days the New Year gives anglers warm fall weather conditions until Friday when the next cold front arrives and last quarter lunar phase, which arrived yesterday.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy ideal water temperatures over the next six days however, the lunar influence will not be much help in populating daily feeding migrations, resulting in weak feeding activity for short durations.
As has been the case over the past five to six weeks, the best lunar periods of the month occur when a cold front arrives, pinning the two fishing factors against one another. The lunar-influence starts to cause positive fishing results and a cold front arrives to shut it down for a two-day ‘acclimation period’ so fish can adjust to declining temperatures and very high pressure.
The new moon occurs next Sunday and the lunar apogee (when lunar influence is weakest) occurs three days later on Wednesday. A significant cold front is forecast to occur next weekend, effectively shutting down any of the new moon’s positive influence on feeding fish.
As it the case with winter last quarter moon phases, the sunrise feeding migration improves ‘after’ the lunar phase occurs, and the days leading up to this lunar phase benefits the sunset feeding migration. Therefore you can expect better-than-average feeding action today through Tuesday’s sunrise periods.
Best Fishing Days: I am going to predict that the warmer water we are experiencing now will produce better fishing results than when the new moon phase week starts on Friday—if there wasn’t a cold front next weekend this would not be the case.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 7:23 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:16 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes.
Minor Fishing Period: Today solar noon occurs at 12:30 p.m. and the moon-set at 1:22 p.m. and the warmest water temperature of the day also occurs, to create a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 12-2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 38 minutes.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 3-8 new moon, 19-23 super full moon, February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour fall charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.38 feet above sea level, which is 1.5 inches below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.50’. Saturday at 4 a.m. all S68 spillway gates are closed.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
