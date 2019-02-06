The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of February gives anglers the end of the weak new moon phase---lunar orbit apogee occurred yesterday. So with the lowest lunar-effect activity of this month occurring over the next three or so days, fish will be mostly taking their cue, so to speak, from the three solar periods and warmest water temperature periods of the day.
The weather forecast for the remainder of the week continues to promise spring-like conditions. The best fishing periods of the year are when water temperatures average in the low seventy degree range. The closer we get to that average the better fishing will be. So you can expect results to improve daily, providing Thursday and Friday will be the next best fishing days. Last Saturday and Sunday fish fed heavily. The weekly feeding pattern has been every 4-5 days due to water temperatures at a 55-63 degree range.
However water temps are rising daily so the feeding pattern will shorten to a 3-4 day pattern this week. When the water temperature range enters the 65-72 degree range, fish feed in a 2-3 day pattern. The ‘ideal feeding temperature range’ in Florida is the 72-82 degree range.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 2:05 p.m. and solar noon at 12:40 p.m. and will cause a feed intensity rating of 3 from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-set occurs at 7:51 p.m. and the sunset at 6:10 p.m. and will cause a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 17-21 super full moon, March 3-7 new moon, and 18-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and 16-21 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour winter charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and rain gear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.46 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Two gates are open 0.50 feet and flowing 430 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements and to stay on the seasonal water management schedule.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
