When a motorist sees flashing blue lights in their rear view mirror, instinct says the person should pull over. What has been the right thing to do in the past, the normal protocol may not be the safest or smartest thing to do now.
Take for instance the three people who have come forward since early January. All claim to have been victims of 18-year-old Harrison Howes of Lake Placid, role playing as a police officer. Howes has been arrested three times since Jan. 16 for impersonation of a law enforcement officer/fireman; unlawful use of blue lights, simulate criminal process under the color of law fraudulent actions, and obstruction of justice.
The Jan. 16th arrest record indicates Howes was driving a black Ford Explorer with red emergency lights flashing on the vehicle’s dashboard. He allegedly pulled over a man on an ATV on Dec. 28, 2018. During this confrontation, Howes allegedly admitted to the victim he was not a law enforcement officer, but instead claimed to be a fire or rescue official.
It turns out that Howes had actually applied to be a volunteer firefighter, but his application had not been approved yet, according to authorities.
Howes further told the victim, allegedly, he had the authority to call a law enforcement officer and have him arrested.
Howes bonded out. Sometime during the following two days Howes may have pulled over a female victim, this time one of his former teachers. Police reports state she pulled over in belief the blue lights flashing behind here were an undercover officer. Howes allegedly told the victim that he was not on duty at the time, so he wouldn’t be issuing a ticket for tailgating. Instead, he gave her an oral warning to drive more careful and let her go.
A third victim came forward Feb. 19 with claims that someone pulled him over not one, but twice. Reports indicate the victim said it was Howes. In this report, the victim reported orange and white lights caused him to stop, assuming it was an undercover officer. The claims against the victim: speeding and window tint being too dark.
No tickets were issued.
Howes, a senior at Lake Placid High School as of October 2018, has not had his day in court, so he is innocent until proven guilty.
Howes’ alleged actions have surely made some, especially those in the Lake Placid area, a little leery of flashing lights in their rear view mirror. Understandably so.
Advice from the county’s top law enforcement officers should be heeded by all motorists.
If you think you are being stopped by an impostor, do not stop. Instead, call 911 immediately and inform them of your location and give them a description of the vehicle. Dispatchers should be able to verify if the stop is being initiated by a legitimate law enforcement officer. If not, they will keep you on the line while an officer/deputy is sent to your location.
Never pull over in a dark area or off the side of the road if you think an unmarked car is suspicious. Pull into a well-lit public parking lot and again call 911 as suggested above.
Do not be afraid to ask the officer to see his state-issued photo identification card and the badge of his respected agency. Look at the officer’s uniform and check for shoulder patches and a name badge.
Become familiar with the uniforms worn by our law enforcement officers. Our Highlands County deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation enforcers wear green uniforms. Florida Highway Patrol troopers wear brown uniforms. Lake Placid police and Sebring police officers wear dark blue uniforms. However, it is difficult to determine these colors in the middle of the night with lights flashing your eyes, so call 911.
Follow the guidelines shared with our lead law enforcement officers and stay safe. The best way to do that is obey the traffic laws. That way you will have no reason to be pulled over in the first place.
If you believe yourself to be a victim of any fake cop, contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
