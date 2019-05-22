SEBRING — After four and a half hours deliberating Tuesday, a jury unanimously found Freddie Washington, 26, guilty of murder, robbery, assault and tampering with evidence in the Oct. 9, 2016 death of Aaron Hankerson.
The first charge carries a mandatory life sentence without parole, because the jury found that he had a firearm at the time of the incident, discharged the firearm and fired that gun resulting in Hankerson’s death.
Defense attorney Peter Brewer of Fletcher & Brewer, P.A., renewed motions for mistrial after the verdict, and Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada denied the motions, as he did at earlier portions of the trial.
Estrada has set sentencing for July 5.
Washington stood accused alongside 30-year-old Daryl Dennard Cason, both of Pahokee, with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with evidence in Hankerson’s death outside Shooters, now Club Cino, in Sebring Square shopping plaza in Sebring.
An eyewitness, Laurel Michelle Carroll, told Sebring police that both men approached Hankerson and started shooting at him.
When Hankerson fell, they allegedly stood over him and kept firing, then removed money from him, arrest reports said.
Brewer said both his and the state’s cases rest on that witness’ credibility. Brewer said she gave multiple accounts to Sebring police, specifically to Sgt. Ryan Magnuson and to Detective Mike Cutolo.
There is a summary to that statement in arrest reports, which states Carroll said Hankerson had been in an argument on Oct. 8, 2016, over Hankerson’s cousin, “Tweet,” being shot and killed by law enforcement the previous night.
The argument allegedly was at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue.
Allegedly, people arguing with Hankerson told him to bring his gun if he ever came out again.
After that, the witness told police, she made Hankerson leave the area.
Reports said she did not know the people arguing with Hankerson, but allegedly specified that they were not Washington nor Cason.
Allegedly, she received a phone call later that day from Hankerson asking if she wanted to go to Shooters, and she declined.
Still later, a friend called her to say Hankerson was at that club, so she went there, arriving at 11:30 p.m.
According to testimony at the trial, Hankerson was drinking tributes and/or buying rounds in honor of his cousin.
Allegedly she saw two people there she later identified as the shooters, but didn’t know there was a problem.
She told Hankerson at 1:45 a.m. she wanted to leave.
Carroll reportedly told police that as she and Hankerson walked through the parking lot, she saw the two men — later identified as Washington and Cason — approach on foot.
When they got within 12 feet, they started shooting, she told police.
She alleged that after Hankerson fell to the ground they kept shooting, almost standing over him, then started taking everything out of his pockets, including money and a cell phone.
They backed away, at which point she rolled Hankerson on his side, trying to talk to him, while he was bleeding from “everywhere,” according to arrest reports.
Allegedly, the shooters came back, cursed at her and told her to move “before I put you next to his cousin,” pointing a handgun at her face.
The woman told police she was afraid and put up her hands, backing away.
She described a black male in a white shirt, jeans and short black hair and a second black male, medium build, with a black and gold shirt, dark jeans and medium-length black hair in a mohawk style.
She said one had a black handgun and the other had a silver and black handgun.
Allegedly, she told police she was “200 percent” sure Cason and Washington were the shooters.
The trial took a week and called Sebring police officers and detectives, ballistics experts, forensics experts and eyewitnesses.
Brewer’s primary objections surrounded Carroll’s testimony, including that her description did not specifically identify Washington, including whether or not an assailant had tattoos on his arm.
He also took issue with the fact that Carroll did not immediately identify tear drop tattoos on the right side of Washington’s face, but did include them in a statement after Washington’s mug shot was published by local news media and on social media.
He said she gave several different colors for his shirt — white, black, green and other colors — when the shirt in evidence was, in fact, many of those colors.
He suggested that she, being on probation for an unrelated charge, would want to cooperate with prosecutors, in case she might be able to get leniency in her case.
Brewer also took issue with the fact that police did not find key pieces of evidence, allegedly tossed out of a car on eastbound Sebring Parkway between Scenic Highway and Ben Eastman Road, until the next morning despite having officers comb the area.
Police had found a 9mm handgun that night, but not the silver .22-caliber revolver reported to be part of the shooting, until the next day.
Brewer alleged in his closing remarks Tuesday that the gun in evidence was not related to the case.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, prosecutor in the case, pointed out a number of ways in which Carroll’s testimony was accurate.
Although her description of the shirt was muddled, he said it was because the shirt was many different colors.
She didn’t notice tattoos on the arm, or even on the gunman’s face immediately to police, Houchin said in final arguments.
“She’s on the ground and got a gun in her face,” Houchin said. “She’s not looking up the arm. She’s looking at the end of a gun.”
Houchin also said Carroll correctly identified the car in which the shooters left, the same silver Ford Crown Victoria that police stopped on Sebring Parkway, and from which police saw someone toss out a bag and other objects.
One of those objects turned out to be the 9mm pistol, Houchin said.
Brewer had also taken issue with the lack of conclusive forensic evidence on the gun or bag, on the $140 allegedly taken from Hankerson or even on the suspects’ clothes, that he said did not have blood on them.
Houchin said key evidence did match up, like the shell casings at the scene that matched the 9mm handgun tossed from the car.
Houchin also pointed to testimony that neither Washington nor Cason ran when the shots were fired, as others in the parking lot did.
“They were the only ones who knew they wouldn’t get shot,” Houchin said.
And to questions Brewer asked, on why Carroll wasn’t killed, being an eyewitness?
“Freddie (Washington) emptied his gun into Aaron (Hankerson),” Houchin said. “My God, was she lucky, and to this day, doesn’t realize it.”
Before the trial went to the jury, Juror Number 291 had told bailiffs that one member of Hankerson’s family who walked into the courtroom was her sister’s friend.
They went to school together, but they weren’t close, she said.
The juror assured Estrada she could remain impartial in the case, and both Houchin and Brewer elected to keep her on the jury.
Washington also told Estrada personally that he had no problem keeping the juror.
The jury consisted of six men and six women.
