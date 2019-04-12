While difficult to stomach, I can generally abide the alternative lens in which certain readers choose to view the current president. What I can not abide is blatantly incorrect information.

First, the “cherry tree” quote often attributed to George Washington is a myth. This can easily be verified at the Washington Library at Mount Vernon (mountvernon.org/library/digitalhistory/digital-encyclopedia/article/cherry-tree-myth/). Further, it was “cleverly” asserted that George Washington was a Republican when in fact he was a member of the Democratic-Republican party, which was a response to the Federalist Party. That party ceased to exist in the 1820’s and is in no way affiliated with the current iteration of the Republican Party.

While on the topic of George Washington, I feel it is proper to end with an actual quote that feels particularly relevant: “Political parties may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”

Todd P. Scholl

Sebring

