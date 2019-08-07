Friends of ours just finished tiling a new bathroom shower.
The natural greens and blues in the tile, their elongated, slim shape along with other tiles that resemble flat stones, makes this an oasis.
I can imagine stepping in for a shower must feel like a stroll behind a waterfall … drops streaming down the tile creating a haven of refreshment to revive body and spirit.
I recall a waterfall we once came upon in Colorado. Having hiked one rocky mile straight up, a level plateau with a lake of still waters and a thundering waterfall awaited us. We could hear the laughter of hikers who had found a way behind the falls with the splashing spray refreshing them.
Recently, we took a hike to Linville Falls in Linville, North Carolina. The arms of the trees overhead along the trail provided a cool canopy. As we drew nearer to the falls, we could hear their song and sense the power behind the music.
Ambling up and down natural steps, it finally opened to the falls and the cascading river of water that took off with power down a winding slope. The soothing, yet, majestic sounds, the clean mountain air, and natural surroundings of rocks, ledges, trees and wildflowers here and there refreshed my spirit.
So much so that as my husband Ken took off to take some pictures, I leaned against the stone wall and worshiped the Creator in this sanctuary of splendor. I prayed for those in need of a healing touch from this Master or Creation and welcomed songs of praise as they filtered through my mind.
Perhaps the most wonderful waterfall any of us can experience is the waterfall of grace that comes from our great and mighty God. Grace is undeserved favor given freely to us. It is not earned by us. God mercifully showers it upon us as Ephesians 2: 8-10 NKJ declares.
“For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.”
And as Romans 5: 1 & 5 says, “we have peace with God … and rejoice in hope of the glory of God … because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.”
Step under the waterfall of his grace by receiving his free gift of salvation and be renewed and refreshed eternally. Selah
