SEBRING — The much anticipated Wawa stations moved closer to breaking ground in the last week, most noticeably with land clearing at one site.
Work crews on backhoes cleared trees Monday from the south Sebring site at the corner of U.S. 27 and Highlands Avenue, on which the company closed the sale last Friday, according to their Realtor.
Greg Karlson of Advantage Realty #1 posted on social media that the sale closed on the second of three sites for future Wawa stations.
The other two sites are on the northwest corner of U.S. 27 and Dal Hall Boulevard in Lake Placid and on the northeast corner of U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard, across from Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District.
In addition to land clearing, other “housecleaning” actions have taken place to help along the developments.
On March 5, the Highlands County Board of County Commission vacated utility easements on private properties around the U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard site.
The company has also been in talks with Highlands County’s Engineering and Planning Departments on dedicating frontage for use as future right of way, should adjacent roads need to be widened.
The company has already worked with County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. on the proposed ingress/egress for the Highlands Avenue site, since Howerton’s staff are in final design stages for the upgrade of Highlands Avenue into a long-awaited, south-end, four-lane section of Sebring Parkway.
The anticipated gasoline, convenience and sandwich/coffee shop has been making inroads into south central Florida over the last six to seven years.
In July 2012, the Pennsylvania-based company that a Lake Wales official described as “the Publix of convenience stores” had 600 stores, mostly in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware and other mid-Atlantic states.
A company official announced then that the store had just opened its sixth store outside the gates of SeaWorld Orlando.
To date, the company has 150 stores in Florida, not including the three planned for Highlands County.
Lake Wales, for example, has had one built in the last two years on U.S. 27 at Chalet Suzanne Road. Winter Haven now has one at the corner of U.S. 17 (Third Street SW) and Avenue Q SE.
Another sits on Havendale Boulevard in Auburndale, and Lakeland has at least one location just off Interstate 4.
