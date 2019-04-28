In their book, "Boundaries," Drs. Henry Cloud and John Townsend write: “Proactive people show what they love, what they want, what they purpose, and what they stand for. These people are very different from those who are known by what they hate, what they don’t like, what they stand against, and what they will not do.”
What would it take to get our Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle to put our country’s present and future well-being ahead of their personal agendas? What would it take to get them to stand for something beneficial rather than drown us in the pettiness of what they’re against?
The American people are not stupid. With fair, objective reporting (still available in some places), we can make wise decisions.
To those of you in Congress who’ve too long been spouting noxious negativity and bloated bias, with the aid of a partial press, it’s past time for you to show us clearly and honestly what you love, what you want, what you purpose, and what you stand for. Tell us politely your realistic proposals, including sensible specifics of how you would finance and implement them.
We will listen. And then we will vote.
Millie Anderson
Sebring
