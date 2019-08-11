The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of August gives anglers a weak full moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. Thursday the full moon occurs. Today the moon is at the weakest influence position of its twenty-eight day orbit cycle, and the moon arrives at its furthest orbit point from earth on Saturday—lunar apogee. So….the worst full moon fishing of the year will mostly likely occur this week.
The ‘good news’ is, we’re fishing in Florida, where an angler on any given day can set the hook on a monster bass. I have boated three bass in the fifteen pound range in the last fifteen years and one of them came on the worst rated day of the month during the summer season.
I’ve had several great fishing days during the forecasted, ‘lowest rated fishing day of the month’. Out of several thousand days on the water there have been 19 two-rated forecasted days where at least one monster bass and several medium to small bass were boated. Each instance, the action started and ended within a half hour. And in each instance I had to hit three fishing holes to experience success.
So, even though the general consensus of fishing authorities predicts the worst rated experience of the month, Florida has the highest percentage of proving that prediction wrong. It should be noted however, that he who learns his fishing lake best, catches more fish than he who does not….especially when general fish populations are feeding at very low rates.
Best Fishing Days: Today is forecasted by all fishing resources as the least productive fishing day of the month. My fourteen years of compiling data concurs. Therefore the best fishing days this week will be Wednesday through Friday. And if there are cloudless nights during those three days, the midnight period will be the major period. If not, then the midday period will produce best.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:29 a.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3 from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and will improve in feed rating by a half number daily until it peaks in the 5-6 range during Thursday’s weak full moon. Fish will be cueing more on the lake’s ability to produce dissolved oxygen, so I expect the peak period activity to occur from noon to 2 p.m.
If the moon shines bright from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. the feed rating could be in the 3-4 range Tuesday through Saturday night. I expect the peak period to occur near the ten o’clock hour due to a higher dissolved oxygen rate at that time—oxygen rates decrease during the night, declining to the lowest rate of the day from 3-7 a.m.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:33 p.m. and the sunset at 8:07 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 2 from 5-8 p.m. Daily this rating increases by a half number and tops-out in the 5-range Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon, Sept. 12-16 weak full moon, 26-30 strong new moon, Oct. 11-15 full moon, 25-30 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.16 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 19-20 inches flowing a combined 1310 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do not feed alligators. Do not get close for a better picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and pets, and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a Florida gator instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts, lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
