The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of October gives anglers the full moon, which occurs today, and a weather forecast promising clear nighttime skies, a bright-shining full moon, which will greatly diminish the midday fishing period.
The full moon will be a weak one due to the moon arriving at its furthest orbit point from earth last Thursday. But, with water temperatures declining in the past week enough to significantly improve the dissolved oxygen rates in shallow and deeper lakes, you can expect both the midnight and sunrise fishing periods to noticeably improve.
The weather forecast predicts a moderate-to-weak east wind until Tuesday night when a south to southwest wind brings a strong low pressure system through the state. From noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday pressure will drop from 30.05 In Hg to 29.90 In Hg which will cause fish to adjust downward in the water column.
Much needed rainfall is predicted for the second half of the week so let’s hope they get this forecast correct.
Looking ahead to the second half of this week, Thursday’s forecast predicts a very weak north wind which will shift to a weak east wind on Friday. Saturday and next Sunday an ideal ‘east fishing wind’ will prevail in the 8-12 mile-per-hour range.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday fishing the midday and midnight periods will be most productive. Both minor periods, sunset and sunrise periods, could equal the major periods due to a weak full moon not causing the majority of fish populations to all feed at the same time. The result is four daily moderate to weak feeding periods.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today there will be two major periods. One, the moon will be overhead at 12:53 a.m. and with no cloud cover the bright full moon will cause a significant percentage of the population to feed during the midnight hours from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at a feed intensity rating of 5-6.
The second major period occurs 12 hours later when the moon is underfoot at 1:14 p.m. and solar noon occurring at 1:11 p.m. A feed intensity rating of 5-6 will occur from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The lunar orbit apogee occurred three days ago on Thursday so this month’s full moon will be weak, producing a short feeding duration with much less concentrations of fish participating in the daily feeding migration causing no discernable ‘peak period.’
Both periods will be moving later daily by 42 minutes and decreasing in feed rating by half number until the midweek when the rating normalizes in the 3-4 range.
The Minor Fishing Periods: There will be two minor periods. One, during the moonrise and sunset periods which occur at 7:16 p.m. and 6:59 p.m. respectively. A feed intensity rating of 4-5 will occur from 6-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 32 minutes and remains at a 4-5 rating until the midweek when it drops one point for the remainder of the week.
The second minor period occurs during the moonset and sunrise which occur at 7:04 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. respectively. A feed intensity rating of 4-5 occurs from 6-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 53 minutes and remains at the 4-5 rating through the midweek.
Prime Monthly Periods: Oct. 25-30, new moon; Nov. 9-14, full moon; and Nov. 23-28, new moon. Dec. 9-14, full moon; and Dec. 23-28, new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.86 feet above sea level. 39.50 feet is the current high-level mark and the minimum low-level is 39 feet.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, Okeechobee and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.