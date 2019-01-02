The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first five days of the New Year gives anglers the new moon phase followed by the lunar orbit apogee three days later, and minor cold front on Friday which will slow down fishing results for the first half of the new moon week.
A cold front will arrive Friday which will drop temperatures about fifteen degrees which will greatly slow down fish feeding migrations as the new moon arrives Saturday. However the forecast predicts a quick recovery of ten degrees by Sunday which will produce fairly good fishing conditions for the last half of the new moon week.
The good news is the weather forecast predicts a decent fishing wind every day and lots of sunshine with a mix of occasional cloud cover. So the cold front should not have much of an effect on diminishing feeding activity for Sunday and Monday. Friday and Saturday will be slow but don’t count the weak new moon out, it could still produce despite the drop in temperatures.
Best Fishing Days: There will be a pre-front feeding migration Thursday during the midmorning hours and the sunset period. Sunday a mid-afternoon feeding period should be slightly better than average during the high-temp time of day.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:46 a.m. and will produce a feed intensity rating of 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 3:18 p.m. and the sunset at 5:43 p.m. and will produce a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 3-8 new moon, 19-23 super full moon, February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.38 feet above sea level, which is 1.5 inches below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.50’. Saturday at 4 a.m. all S68 spillway gates are closed.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
