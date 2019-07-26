Labels for our working class are used to determine how much federal income tax they pay. For example, farmers that have a great year are allowed to income average to reduce their tax liability, whereas businessmen and individuals are not. Our lower income-producing citizens are labeled such and taxed at the lowest rate, but no matter how low their income, they still pay Social Security and Medicare.
Tax brackets are also used on our working class to determine what percentage of their income is paid in federal income tax. The higher the income, the higher the percentage paid in taxes. The working class has been labeled and bracketed for many, many years.
We must now label and bracket our wealthy to adequately and fairly fund our government. The unrestrained favorable treatment of capital gains has now produced a superabundance of multimillionaires, billionaires and, if not properly addressed, soon to be trillionaires. Two labels for the wealthy we could start with would be the “existers” and the “producers.” An “exister” is one that only must be in existance to be a multimillionaire or billionaire because their wealth has been given to them. Examples of “existers” would be the Walton, Getty and Mars families. A “producer” would be one that made their fortune themselves over their lifetime. “Producers” are Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and many, many more.
Let’s discuss a “producer” named Warren Buffett first, who has publicly stated he does not pay enough federal tax. Mr. Buffett has amassed $80 billion during his lifetime without paying any federal income tax on the entire amount. This is because that money is a capital gain that is all held in Berkshire stock and as such is not taxed until it is sold. He has not sold it and will not sell it. Further, it won’t be taxed when he dies because it has been gifted to a charity.
The historic purpose of the favorable tax treatment of capital gains is to allow and encourage growing businesses to continue to grow and hire more employees. This is an ideal concept that causes ma and pa businesses to reinvest their profits and grow rapidly, but once those small businesses grow from $1 million to $100 million or more, the purpose and benefit of this tax break evaporates. For example, if Jeff Bezos only owed $50 billion of Amazon stock instead of the $112 billion worth he now owes, would Amazon hire less employees? No! Same way with Bill Gates if he had $30 billion of Microsoft stock instead of $60 billion, would Microsoft hire less employees? No! There is a point where the favorable tax treatment of capital gains no longer adds new jobs and growth to our economy. It is at this point the mega wealthy should start paying and paying back our country for their use of our country’s vast infrastructure, use of government services and for protection of our military.
Brackets for this “user fee” or unrealized capital gains tax could be 1/2% of net worth yearly for $25-100 milllion, 1% for $100-200 million, 2% for $500 million to $1 billion, and 3% for over $1 billion in assets. That would be for the “producers.” Those rates would be doubled for the “existers” because in some cases they have paid no capital gains taxes for generations (because of a stepped up basis).
Since our citizens hold $94 trillion in assets, appropriate brackets can be established that will generate at least $1 trillion a year in receipts for our great country from this user fee. This extra revenue will be enough to balance our budget, stabilize Social Security and Medicare, and pay down our national debt.
By labeling and bracketing the mega wealthy, as we do the working class, we can give them the opportunity to participate in funding their past, present and future partner who has and continues to provide them with a vast and reliable infrastructure, many government services, a fair business playing field, and a tax structure that has allowed their fortune to grow untaxed, all while supplying an incredible military comprised of working class people to protect them and their assets. That partner is “Ole Glory” our great United States of America.
The grotesque accumulation of capital gains as a result of the fact that they are not taxed until sold is the fairest and most reasonable source of funds to fund our government without slowing our economy. If we don’t have meaningful change in our tax treatment of unrealized capital gains, in 11 years, assuming Amazon continues to grow at its current pace, Jeff Bezos will be worth $1 trillion and he will have paid no federal tax on any of it.
This proposed “user fee” or tax on unrealized capital gains and excess wealth is not double taxation in most cases and is not a penalty on the wealthy for being wealthy, it is merely a fee in exchange for great value received.
Matt Mays is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
