The definition of "rich" includes "of high quality" and "magnificently impressive," whereas, the definition of wealthy only includes "total money or assets." Therefore, we should revere the richest person in America and not the wealthiest.
If during the period of time the wealthy person accumulated his/her wealth, he/she always paid employees a comfortable living wage or salary, with fair and reasonable benefits, including retirement, provided a safe working environment that was conducive to quality mental health, and lastly paid more state and federal income tax than anyone else, then they should be entitled to be considered the richest.
It is this rich person that we should recognize, admire and discuss in the media, not the wealthiest person that has paid minimum salaries with few benefits, provided less than ideal working conditions and has paid as little tax as possible. We must emphasize that it is the employees that have made the wealthy wealthier and billionaires billionaires and America has provided the place to do it. Without both, these people are nobody.
Thus, let's not just admire the wealthy for the money they have; let's also admire them for the way they have taken care of the people that have made the money for them and for the way they have treated America.
Matt Mays
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.