First weapon man used was to provide food. As his weaponry increased so did he expand the use to include slaying his brother. Bow and arrow kill many men, good or bad. Guns the same, except lethal use greatly expanded the rang. Then artillery, then bombs from the air. Now atomic bombs and intercontinental missiles. Whatever weapon man has created, he has used it on his own kind ... his brothers.
History of weaponry proves its use ends up with self killing. Therefore, call a general assembly of all nations to declare "D" day, death day for all mankind. It is proven to happen sooner or later, why not under controlled conditions. All nations map out their areas or annihilation. There is more than enough atomic weapons to amply provide overabundance for "D" Day. Every nation signs up for that ending day. Ten years, 30 years, 100 years? Perhaps 1,000 years. An agreement is an agreement, yes. But no, man cannot be trusted for some nation will jump the gun on his neighbor and "D" day will arrive because all men are liars.
What can you do? If you are Christian, Jesus says he will gather you to him just before "death day." Now you can face tomorrow calmly and with grace. Your lying sins have been forgiven. Fore every sin begins with a lie. This is why it is a catastrophe for anyone not to be saved by Jesus Christ. Saved from what? "Death day."
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.