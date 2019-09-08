The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of September gives anglers the weakest full moon phase of the year and a fall season type of weather pattern without a drop in temperature. So…we’ll have a fall season wind pattern starting Tuesday with a daily northeast wind at 15 miles-per-hour until the weekend when a rainy season pattern prevails again.
Today a weak southerly wind will occur but will switch to a weak easterly wind Monday, with perhaps some thunderstorm activity late in the day. A slow-moving high pressure system begins to enter the state today and continues through Wednesday. Therefore expect fish to move up into shoreline areas over the next two days, until swim bladders can adjust and normalize.
Wednesday afternoon atmospheric pressure will begin a sharp decline and normalize in the 30 In Hg range and produce a rainy season weather pattern gradually by Friday and continue through the weekend.
The moon arrives at its furthest orbit point from earth — lunar apogee — Friday night, and becomes full on Saturday, creating the year’s weakest full moon phase. The weather forecast predicts 50% cloud-cover which will be good news for daytime anglers and bad news for nighttime anglers — of course the weather forecast could and probably will change by then, ‘hopefully to greater nighttime cloud-cover’….which is my preference since I don’t fish nights very often.
Best Fishing Days: Atmospheric pressure is currently increasing from 29.88 last night to 30.09 In Hg by 12 p.m. Monday. Therefore you can expect fish to migrate up in the water column and into shallow feeding areas along shoreline vegetation today through Tuesday evening. This pressure increase will continue upward to 30.18 In Hg by Tuesday noontime.
Therefore despite the very low lunar influence occurring this week, the dramatic pressure increase over the next two days will force fish to adjust upward significantly, creating an abnormal switch in feeding-activity locations; from the normal summer season eight to eighteen foot depth to the fall-winter season depth of 4- to 8-feet.
Today could be uncharacteristically good for catching fish along shorelines. A rating much higher than normally would occur without the weather pattern shift, will occur. Instead of a 2-3 rating a 4-5 rating is likely today during the mid-morning hours and could last until the noon hour. Tuesday’s late morning period could also be better-than-average.
The Major Fishing Period: The moon underfoot period occurs today at 9:17 a.m. and the peak atmospheric pressure peak period occurs from 9-11 a.m. therefore a feed intensity rating of 2-3 will occur from 8-11 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number and tops-out in the 6-range during the full moon on Saturday.
The Minor Fishing Period: The moonrise occurs today at 4:21 p.m. and the sunset at 7:39 p.m. plus there will be an increase in atmospheric pressure from 5-8 p.m. therefore a feed intensity rating of 2-3 will occur from 4-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number, topping-out in the 5-6 range by this weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 12-16, weak full moon; Sept. 26-30, strong new moon; Oct. 11-15, full moon; Oct. 25-30, new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.40 feet above sea level. 38.50 feet is the current high-level mark but will be raised gradually the annually high mark of 39.50 feet by Oct. 15. The minimum low-level is 37.75 feet and will gradually be raised to the annual high mark by Oct. 15.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Unless another severe rain event occurs at the end of this year’s hurricane season, South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts, lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
