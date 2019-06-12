The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of August gives anglers the beginning of the full moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast.
All fishing factors considered, the development of the full moon, which occurs Monday, will cause the majority of fish to feed increasing during the night, which means daytime anglers will have to work to find feeding activity.
The weather forecast is predicting significant cloud-cover for this upcoming full moon phase, which is good news for daytime anglers. The more clouds block-out the light of the full moon, the more fish will ‘not feed successfully’ at night and thus more fish will feed twelve hours later during the underfoot period.
Water temperatures are in the upper eighty degree range which means fish will adjust downward in order to find adequate dissolved oxygen in the cooler water. The deeper lakes with depths of twelve feet or more, fish will establish the summer homes in the submerged grass beds at depths of eight to eighteen feet.
Shallow lakes typically have maximum depths of less than twelve feet. Bass will become stressed in shallow lakes therefore due to the lack of oxygen required for normal healthy digestion rates. You can expect to find bass and the food-chain in general, within healthy thriving vegetation, waiting for sunny conditions to trigger photosynthesis and thus an increase in dissolved oxygen. The deeper the vegetation the more it will hold fish.
For daytime anglers fishing the summer full moon phase, the greater the night time cloud-cover and the greater the daytime sunshine, the greater their catch will be. Conversely the opposite scenario will shut-down daytime fishing and make nighttime fishing very good.
Best Fishing Days: Saturday through Monday will be the best fishing days of the next six days.
Note: The major and minor periods could reverse if there is significant cloud-cover to block the light of the full moon phase week. Hopefully the weather forecast is correct, but since I have my doubts, I predict the moon will shine bright making the lunar overhead period the ‘major feeding period of the day’.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:56 p.m. and the sunset at 8:21 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 7-10:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number until the full moon on Monday.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:32 a.m. and solar noon at 1:26 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The starting time will move later daily by 50 minutes and the rating will increase a half number every two days.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon, July 29-Aug. 4 super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour summer charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.80 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) One in four gates is open 2 inches and flowing 330 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
