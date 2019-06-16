The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of June gives anglers the full moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. Monthly full moon phases always cause fish to feed primarily during the nighttime hours.
However this month the weather pattern has provided significant clouds over the past two nights and is predicting significant cloud-cover tonight and Monday night. For this reason daytime anglers will enjoy above average full moon fishing today through Tuesday.
The full moon occurs Monday night but it’s at half strength since the moon is headed toward orbit apogee which occurs a week from today. Therefore fish will be feeding just as much during the solar noon period as during the overhead- full moon period. Add the predicted cloud-cover factor and the daytime anglers should do fairly well today through Tuesday.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Tuesday will be the best fishing days this week for daytime anglers fishing during the midday and sunset hours. The weather forecast predicts significant cloud-cover over the next two nights, causing fish to feed midday and during the solar periods. In deeper lakes the early morning bite will be above average in the deeper grass beds where ideal dissolved oxygen rates are.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:55 p.m. and solar noon at 1:26 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Note; if there is not significant nighttime cloud-cover this period will have minor feeding activity at best, probably a 3-4 rating. I don’t expect fish to trigger off of the underfoot period but more so on the solar noon period and the late morning atmospheric pressure spike that’s been occurring. So this period will remain in the late morning, early afternoon time frame.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:55 p.m. and the sunset at 8:23 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 6-9 p.m. Again, I do not expect this feeding activity to move later, triggering off the moonrise but instead on the sunset. So this three hour period should be above average for the next two to three days.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 16-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon, July 29-Aug 4 super new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Two gates are open one foot and one gate is open six inches, flowing a combined 830 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults and pets being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season so anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes when fishing during the development of storm activity. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
