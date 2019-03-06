The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of March gives anglers the second half of the new moon seven-day period—new moon occurs today, and a major cold front which will drop water temperatures into the middle sixties or lower.
All fishing factors considered, anglers should expect fish to dramatically slow down as water temperatures drop today and Thursday to the degree-range we experienced in January---62-65 degrees. Therefore fish will again enter a four to five day feeding cycle as their metabolisms slow considerably.
Any feeding activity which does occur will happen during the new moon overhead period. And the minor period will take place with water temperatures are at the daily high during the sunset period. The early morning bite will be slow, very slow, if it happens at all.
Downsize artificial baits but select fat bulky ones which emit heavy action when retrieved very slowly. Extended pauses also should be used several times with each retrieve. Green colors are producing as well as black and blue while red is waning in contrast level.
Best Fishing Days: Saturday and Sunday will most likely produce better than today’s new moon due to the arrival of a slow moving major cold front. Fish fed at above average rates Monday so I predict they’ll bite again Saturday and Sunday. Friday midday and evening could also produce well depending on the speed of the cold front leaving the state.
Major Fishing Period: Today the new moon is overhead at 12:47 p.m. and solar noon at 12:36 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes. The rating will decline daily by a half number.
Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon-rise and moon-set periods will occur in harmony with the sunrise and sunset periods respectively. The moon-rise will advance 30 minutes daily while the moon-set will advance about 50 minutes daily. Therefore a feed intensity rating of 4-6 will occur over the next four days for both periods between the hours of 6-9.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 6-7 new moon, and 18-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and16-21 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.30 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Two gates are open 0.20 feet and flowing 240 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements and to stay on the seasonal water management schedule.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
