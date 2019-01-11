SEBRING — West Sebring Fire Department Engine 10 rear-ended a passenger car Tuesday on a busy section of Sebring Parkway.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart reports that the wreck occurred between Memorial Drive and U.S. 27 in the westbound lanes when a car stopped suddenly in front of the fire engine, and the driver of the engine didn’t stop in time.
Fortunately, Hart said, there were no injuries in the wreck, but there was damage.
The Ford’s driver and passenger — 23-year-old Jonathan Hollenberg and 25-year-old Lisa Franks, respectively — didn’t report any injuries. Neither did West Sebring Firefighter Daniel Baker, 21.
However, the engine sustained $250 worth of damage on its front end. The car, a black 2016 Ford Focus, got $2,000 of damage to its rear end, Hart said.
There were no citations issued in the wreck, he said.
