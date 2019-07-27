SEBRING — Talique McKenzie, 20, of Winter Haven was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to five years in prison for a conviction of stealing 27 guns from a Lake Placid gun shop.
McKenzie had previously entered a plea of guilty to charges of stealing firearms from Bean Armory Inc. in Lake Placid, a federally-licensed firearms dealer. He and 17-year-old Hayden Middleton, also of Winter Haven, allegedly planned to drive them back to Polk County and sell them to drug dealers.
The two were caught shortly after the burglary and charged with felonies. The case involved the Lake Placid Police Department and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler praised that partnership.
“That was a great cooperation between two agencies,” Fansler said. “We swooped down on them and got them before they knew what hit them.”
Fansler said if it had not been for a witness who was awakened by the noise, saw the men at the gun shop and called it in to 911 dispatchers, deputies would not have been able to chase them down.
The two men, after leading deputies on a “round-about chase,” Fansler said, ditched their car in the area of Lake June Drive and fled on foot.
He said Lake Placid Police Det. Stuart Troutman walked back along the suspects’ path of flight and found where they’d hid the guns along the way, in a Waste Connections blue trash bin.
Sheriff Paul Blackman said his deputies were involved mostly in helping to track down the two young men after they ditched a white Audi SUV they had stolen in Winter Haven and driven down for the burglary.
Blackman said it only took a few minutes for bloodhounds to find the two men hiding under a residential dock on Lake June.
Since the young men were apprehended outside the town, Blackman’s Crime Scene Unit handled the scene.
“I’m glad to see a verdict of guilty handed down,” Blackman said. “I’m glad to see all our hard work worked in our favor.”
Fansler would have liked to see a longer sentence than five years and was doubtful in this case that five years might be enough to rehabilitate McKenzie.
“This won’t be the past stint (of him) seeing the inside of a jail or prison,” Fansler predicted. “Who wants to spend five minutes, five days or five years in prison?”
He figures McKenzie may get out and meet up with his former associates in his neighborhood, and end up committing more crimes.
Fansler said a group of suspects burglarized several gun and pawn shops several years back, cutting through roofs to reach safes and cash, but didn’t know for certain if McKenzie was part of that group.
Some of those cases are still open, he said.
“We always catch our man, sooner or later,” Fansler said.
Arrest reports state that at 2:08 a.m. Jan. 25, 2019, McKenzie and Middleton cut the locks off a protective barrier and broke the glass out of the door of Bean Armory Inc. at 301 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid.
Once inside, reports said, they broke all the glass display cases and removed five rifles and 22 handguns.
Three of the rifles were short-barrel rifles, reports said, making them Class 3 license weapons: They can only be sold by or through a federally-licensed dealer.
A witness to the burglary reported seeing two people breaking into Bean Armory and gave a description of the car.
While en route, a Lake Placid officer saw the SUV speeding away from the area and called for backup from sheriff’s deputies.
Meanwhile, the officer met the gun dealer at his shop, where the shop owner immediately listed the missing weapons.
Surveillance video recorded the two young men parking the SUV at the rear of the store and walking back and forth from the back to the front of the store, apparently looking for a way to break in.
They were wearing sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, face coverings and gloves, reports said.
While McKenzie was on trial, Blackman said, Middleton has been housed in a juvenile facility in Polk County, allegedly with health issues.
McKenzie’s sentence was announced Wednesday by Blackman; Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Ari C. Shapira, Special Agent in Charge from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Miami Field Office.
Orshan commended the investigative efforts of the ATF and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Porter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.