Cognitive decline is a decrease in brain function. Perhaps your memory is not as sharp as it used to be. Maybe when people speak to you there is difficulty in putting the meaning together. Often, there is difficulty in how well you think and function.
Cognitive decline can also cause emotional problems as well as language impairment. People may lose interest in some of their most favorite activities. There is a definite change in energy level and personal motivation. People will withdraw.
Cognitive decline can lead to dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. There are several types of dementia and a person can also have more than one type of dementia. Alzheimer’s disease makes up 50-70 percent of dementia cases. (“Dementia,” MedicinePlus. U.S. National Library of Medicine 14 May 2015).
Cognitive decline makes you work harder to remember things. It makes doing routine daily tasks far more difficult. It is tiring.
So what can you do to help keep it away or at least slow it down? First of all, talk to you doctor if you are concerned that you may have some symptoms. Ask your friends or family if they notice anything abnormal about your memory. There are tests that can be done to figure out if indeed there is mental decline.
Like all things, a healthy diet is good for the body and the brain. Research has proven this. Alzheimer’s & Dementia (September 2015) found that the “MIND” diet was linked with slower mental decline in older adults. MIND diet stands for Mediterranean-dash Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. This diet includes high levels of plant based foods, green leafy vegetables, beans, nuts, olive oil, fruits and berries. Foods that should be very limited are anything with saturated fats, whole fat cheese, and sugar.
Keeping your body fit also slows down cognitive decline. How much? The normal ... three to five days a week for 30 minutes. The blood pumps and the circulation is good for the mind, body and spirit. The good news is that it doesn’t have to be hard-core exercise; it can be just a brisk walk. The key is to make sure you break a sweat.
If you are diagnosed with a cognitive decline, then ask your doctor for a trial. Those in medical trials are exposed to new medicines that may slow the progression of the disease. Trials for cognitive decline can be found at the Alzheimer’s Association Website, www.health.harvard.edu/trials
Many studies show that brain volume decreases faster in people with hearing loss that it does with those that have normal hearing. People who have a hearing loss work much harder to hear and understand. It can be exhausting, especially in noisy places. Often their hearing impairment results in withdrawal from friends and activities. There will be excuses. There may be arguments. This withdrawal from “life” leads to inactivities and diminished functioning of the brain. It leads to reduced brain mass. Always straining to hear causes stress on the brain also. This is often referred to as “effortful listening.” If someone tells you that you are mumbling, they are indeed having to “effortful listen.”
John Hopkins and the National Institute on Aging conducted a study that revealed that there is a growing list of health consequences related with hearing loss. Hearing loss increases the risk of falling and dementia. These increases, thus, increase hospitalization. At the same time, hearing loss diminishes physical and mental health. Exercise is a key component to longevity. Good vascular health is good for the body and the brain. Group exercise helps even more because there is social activity to keep the brain stimulated and our spirits elevated.
Additional studies by John Hopkins and the National Institute on Aging “found that older adults with a hearing loss were far more likely to experience problems with thinking and memory than individuals with normal hearing. Hearing loss should not be considered a inconsequential part of aging. It may come with some long-term consequences to healthy brain functioning.” In 2011, John Hopkins released a study that indeed proves that hearing loss increases the risk of developing dementia. Depending upon the severity of the hearing loss, the risk of developing dementia may be increased from two to five times.
Correcting the hearing loss correctly is also very important. If you have a hearing loss that span throughout all the frequencies of the audiogram, then wearing a hearing instrument that will amplify as many of those frequencies as possible will provide your brain the best stimulus. The more stimulus you provide your brain, the longer your brain will remain healthy and reduce the risk of developing cognitive decline. Proper and in-depth audiometric test will provide specific information as to what type of hearing instrument is best for your hearing loss as well as the level of technology that is not just appropriate, but also necessary to ensure that your brain is getting enough stimulus to reduce the risk of brain shrinkage.
You can’t just amplify sounds and expect a quick solution for your brain needs. You are unique and so is your brain and your cognitive needs. Life is short. Enjoy it as long as possible. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
