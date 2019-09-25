As a single mom many years ago, it was important to me to give my young son all the positive input I possibly could. There was enough negative that he had to deal with from day to day.
We didn’t shy away from reality. We faced it with prayer and courage from the Lord. And, often that courage came through learning God’s Word together and through music.
Each morning, I would fill our home with uplifting music. One of our favorites spoke of being a promise with wonderful possibilities. It encouraged the potentiality in each person … especially children.
And, so, an atmosphere of faith and hope with endless possibilities developed.
I once heard someone say that they only allowed people of faith to speak into their lives…particularly during troubling times. Therefore, that atmosphere of faith and hope was not shot down with negativity and fear.
Reality can have us focusing on the circumstances or issues that are hovering and creating fear and uncertainty. They are real…greeting us each morning and staying uninvited.
Reality is very real.
But God …
He is the true reality.
Acknowledging God’s presence continually creates an atmosphere of faith and hope that holds us up under the most difficult circumstances. After all, it says of Jesus Christ in Hebrews 13: 5 NKJV, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
Further on it says that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Not only is he ever-present, but is changeless.
So, in situations that toss you like a toy boat on a rough sea, you can cling to the dependable presence of the One who promised.
How is that done? By abiding and cultivating a presence of mind that immediately goes to him first.
Hebrews 13:8 continues saying, “For it is good that the heart be established by grace.”
In other words, when we plant our feet of faith firmly on the truth of Scripture and the beliefs expressed above, we begin to cultivate life-giving thoughts and attitudes.
The more we acknowledge that true reality of his presence … not only our consciousness of his presence…but the actuality of it, the atmosphere in your home and life will be infused with confidence and joy.
I recall a time when we were driving along on a rainy day when suddenly the car in front of us stopped and our car smashed into it releasing the air bags. In the moments before, I had been thinking about a story that described the rapture and for a moment…disoriented…thought it had occurred!
Keep his reality that real! Selah
" In the moments before, I had been thinking about a story that described the rapture and for a moment…disoriented…thought it had occurred!" …..
If you had been paying attention to your driving you might have avoided the crash completely and you and the rear of the car in front of you might have been saved. Sometimes God helps those that help themselves.
