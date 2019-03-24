“It’s the perfect example of what we’re going to get into when we go into special deals with residents. I know people are watching and waiting with (their) hand out”. – Ron Handley, County Commission vice chair, February 2019.
Wow! Where to start with this statement after the Board of County Commission voted to finally resolve the Oak Manor road paving issue recently. I think first we ought to ask Mr. Hanley which “people” he speaks of.
It could be the hard-working citizens of Highlands County who rise somewhere between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. daily. You know, those folks that operate businesses and have to be there early to open shops, take care of crops or get prepared to serve our Highlands County residents in whatever capacity they have chosen.
All of these folks provide goods and services that are paid for and, yes, that money is taxed.
Maybe Handley meant people from other counties would suddenly come to our county in search of money pleadingly with their hand out? I don’t know for sure, but let’s assume he meant the hard-working people of our county.
You see, our form of government is for the people. We have a say in the proceedings, and to what happens in the communities we call home. America, don’t you just love her?
In other forms of government, let’s just throw Socialism out there, those in power decide what is best for the people after making sure the elite among them are taken care of. (You could probably write volumes on both, but I am in a space-limited environment here).
If the people Handley is referring to are our citizens, and they pay taxes and they voted, in theory the same people that put him in office are the very ones he speaks of when saying they are watching and waiting with their hand out?
I think the voting, tax-paying citizens need a clear understanding of which people he was talking about. I am only guessing.
It also seems as if there is some issue with “special deals.” I would arguably say that if you have been watching our national, state and local politics for the last, let’s say 40 years, clearly you would have to agree that special deals are made in government all the time.
In this case, the deal may have benefited the people, not other politicians looking for votes in legislation in our houses of government. Now that is something to ponder on a rainy night: the people almost got a good deal here and then the rest of us got a tongue lashing as we waited and watched the government. Imagine that for a spell.
Stretching that argument out one could say that most legislation across this land affects the people. So, now you have got to ask yourself: are we “hand-out” people in Highlands County safe to think we have a different form of governing than the rest of our fine country?
Did we miss something when life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness was given out? Or maybe it’s the other thing — you know, how politicians like to think they know what is best for us and like to keep us from putting our hands out for the betterment of our lives?
I ask myself why there is not public outcries when stuff happens in our communities and over time I have realized the simple fact is our citizens were taught respect and raised better. Another thing has been made clear to me: just because there is not a reaction does not mean the people did not hear it, retain it and form an opinion. Nor does it mean they accept it.
What it does mean is that the hand-out, tax-paying, and voting public do not easily forget.
So, Mr. Handley, you are darned correct we are watching the government and even more correct when we are anticipating how you spend our money to make our lives better. And you can bet your hat, we have expectations that you and the commission do have our interests in mind in everything you do.
If not, the next time we have our hand out, it will be reaching for a ballot.
Tim Smolarick is vice president and group publisher of D-R Media. He can be contacted by email at tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com.^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.