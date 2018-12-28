I fished my first bass tournament in 1970, just after I was discharged from the United States Army. Bass tournaments were a strange, new phenomenon. Originating in the early 1960’s in the Lone Star State and evolving a few years later, 1968 to be exact, into Ray Scott’s Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, better known as B.A.S.S., bass fishing tournaments would revolutionize the sport of fishing.
Growing up in Ohio, I’d already spent many years fishing for bass with my father and brothers by the time I’d hear of bass fishing tournaments. Bass boats, depth finders, electric motors, GPS, and Power Poles were non-existent. My first boat was a 16’ Sea Nymph with a 9 ½ hp motor. By the time I started fishing bass tournaments I’d graduated into a 16’ Fisher Marine Water Strider with stick steering and a 25 hp motor.
In my fifty plus years of bass tournaments, I’ve fished against and with some of the greatest bass fishermen of all time. Roland Martin, Bill Dance and Hank Parker were relatively unknown in the early 70’s, but they soon made names for themselves in the bass fishing world. Of all the big name bass fishermen I’d ever met, meeting and fishing with Rick Clunn at Lake Conroe (just outside Houston, TX) was probably one of the high points in my fishing career. I have never since met anyone who could make more casts in an hour than he could. He was like a machine. And he could catch fish!
Over the years I’ve fished hundreds of tournaments, both big and small, and like a lot of guys, I’ve won a few and lost far more than I can remember. Most of the big-name pro’s that I grew up with have long since retired. A few are still around. Ricky Clunn, at the ripe old age of 72, still competes at the highest level and still wins an occasional tournament against a field of much younger, much more technically oriented tournament anglers.
So why is it that some guys seem to win more often than others? Is there a secret to their success? Do they have a “special” bait, or a spot no-one else knows about that’s loaded with bass?
In an article earlier this year in BASSMASTER Magazine, Clunn felt he always had an “advantage” over most other fishermen. One that he shared with another superstar, a younger version of himself, Kevin Van Dam. He referred to a time in 1990 when, on the second day of the Classic, he was paired with a Chicago-based writer who barely said a word to him during the entire time they were on the water. Instead, he simply took notes.
It turns out, the writer was actually a statistician who covered the Chicago Cubs and he had recorded every one of the 2,343 casts Clunn had made that day. Of those casts, Clunn had 25 strikes and landed 24 fish.
The information stunned Clunn, who later realized that he was making 100 casts to get one strike! 99 times he was simply casting his lure with no results.
Is that the secret? It could be. In order to catch a fish, your bait has to be in the water. Sounds simple enough, but I’m not sure everybody “gets it”. Over the years I’ve fished with hundreds of guys, many that out-fished me and many that didn’t. But the one thing I noticed about many of them is that they started the day un-prepared. What I mean by that is the moment we stopped the boat and started fishing the tournament, that’s when they decided to tie on their lures. In many cases they missed the best 15 minutes of the date by not being prepared.
Others spent half their time changing lures, or changing the size and color. And every time, all I could think of is how much time they’re wasting by not having a bait in the water. I’ve watched many anglers put out a lunch like they’re on a picnic, spending a half an hour eating lunch. Amazing.
But is that the secret that the guys who win a large portion of the tournaments know, that other people don’t. Might be part of it.
Like a lot of fishermen I’ve fished with, I keep the bait in the water. Like them, I’ve taken swigs of water in-between casts, or taken a bite from my sandwich, laying it down on the front deck as I reeled in and cast again. No, the difference can’t be just the number of casts you make. I believe it does increase your chances, but there has to be more to it than that.
One thing I’ve learned fishing tournaments, is that 99% of all tournament fishermen and women have roughly the same casting abilities, the same quality equipment and a greater selection of baits than they’ll ever use in their lifetime. Most are proficient at selecting the right bait, the right technique and the right place to fish. So what is the difference between them and the guys who win the tournament?
I think it boils down to two words, attitude and confidence.
The guys who win the tournaments, expect to win! They wouldn’t fish the tournament unless they believed they could win. Is that enough to insure winning? Maybe not, but having the right mental attitude and confidence in what, where and how to fish can and often does make a difference.
We’ve all fished with the guys who, after the first couple of hours and not catching fish are ready to give up. Others, complain about the wind, the sun, the clouds, anything that can explain why they’re not catching fish. They’ve essentially “given up” long before the tournament ends.
The winners have a strong belief that they will catch that monster bass on the very next cast. And they continue that belief up until they have to head in for the weigh-in.
Does it always work? Of course not! Even with a positive mental attitude and all the confidence in the world, you still can’t beat blind luck!
But by applying confidence and a positive mental attitude along with keeping your bait in the water just might just be the secret that “winners” have known for years.
