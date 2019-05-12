Mother’s Day is more than writing “I love mom” on a paper heart or making mom a picture frame adorned with dried macaroni. It’s more than just a reason for mom to sleep in or get breakfast in bed.
According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), in 2019 Americans will spend $25 billion celebrating Mother’s Day. That’s an average of $196 per mom. The website aboutflowers.com reports that more people will purchase fresh flowers for Mother’s Day than any other holiday except for Christmas.
But Mother’s Day isn’t about buying jewelry or sending mom expensive flowers. It’s about remembering, it’s about honoring and it’s about appreciation.
For so many, mom is the person you turn to for advice. She’s the one who packed your lunch every morning before school, the one who supported your decision to draw comic book characters instead of playing football in high school and she was the one who cried when you got married.
Mom makes us feel safe. She takes care of us when we’re sick. She comforts us during a breakup, she tells us it’s all going to be OK when we go in to have our tonsils removed and she buys us chocolate ice cream after our tonsils are out.
Even though everyone’s mom is different, two things remains the same among all moms; they love you for being you and they will do anything for their kids.
Donna Scherlacher, director of development at Ridge Area Arc, lost her mom more than two years ago and misses her every day. With a lifetime of memories, what she misses most about her mom is her down-to-Earth, practical advice. “No matter what the problem was,” said Scherlacher, “mom always had the answer.”
Scherlacher remembers that even when her problem was something she never thought her mom would be able to relate to, she could always put it into perspective. “She had rock solid faith in God and bottom line, she sought His advice first, before giving me hers. She was the best.”
For Sebring resident Danielle Jordon, her mom is her best friend. Ten years ago, while Jordon was on active duty with the US Army in Georgia, her mom took care of her son for a year until Jordon could be discharged and move to Sebring to be with her son. “He will be 10 this year and they have a strong bond,” said Jordon. “She also has a strong spiritual bond with my younger son.”
Mom makes us feel safe. When things get out of your control and you don’t know what to do, you can always find a safe place with your mom. These are just some of the reasons we honor mom today.
Whether you buy your mom a card, get her flowers or even make her a picture frame with macaroni on it, celebrate mom today and let her know how much she means to you.
