A neighbor was lamenting the fact that Florida voters came within one-half of 1 percent of electing an avowed, unrepentant, card-carrying Socialist for governor.
Michigan voters elected to the House of Representatives a potty-mouthed woman who called the president of the United States – on national TV and in front of her own 11-year-old child – a locker room vulgarity. Some of her fellow Muslims, along with the Washington Post, not only defended, but applauded her obscenity-laced description of the president.
What has happened to common decency in this country? It's apparent that we have far deeper concerns than a Florida governor wannabe who promised free ice cream for everyone.
Ron Carmony
Sebring
Welcome to the Democratic party.
