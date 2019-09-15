I was watching television on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when fanatical Muslims flew planes into the Pentagon and the twin towers. I and many other Americans were stunned at the news, finding it hard to believe that these maniacal fanatics would fly planes into the twin towers, and the Pentagon, deliberately and intentionally killing thousands of innocent people whose only crime was faithfully going to work on jobs that should have been safe.
I recall that even though there were whites and blacks, Republicans and Democrats, and a good representation of many other groups in that horrific tragedy, on that morning I saw only Americans, living, dying and working for the general good of those affected by this madness.
I watched in horror as those magnificent buildings collapsed. I saw people jump from burning skyscrapers in an attempt to escape the flames above them. They knew full well that they were breathing their last, but they had no choice. At that point, only prayers could help, and even they seemed pretty ineffective. Party differences, race, economic background or anything else did not matter. These were Americans, our brothers and sisters, living and dying together in an effort to help or survive any way they could.
At that time, no one cared about political differences. We had been unjustly attacked and our country needed to respond. Because of what those murderers had done, we pretty much recognized that we were all Americans. We had to put our country first, and then, as we had done repeatedly in the past, we had to lay aside our differences and act like Americans to defeat an insane enemy.
Unfortunately, many of the lessons of that day have yet to be learned. We have all too easily forgotten that we are now, and always will be Americans, a simple fact that must guide everything we do wherever we work or serve. Our actions, thoughts and prayers should always put our country first. But quite frankly, I am afraid that even another senseless act like 911 would make little difference.
Even though the threat of Muslims trying something like 911 again still looms on the horizon, America’s biggest enemy today comes from the ranks of mindless politicians who are in office for themselves, and not to benefit America. As I have said many times, about 85% of the Democrats and 40% of the Republicans who are now in congress, should be thrown out of office, and only then, might this nation and our leaders again start acting like Americans instead of self serving politicians.
Pelosi, Schumer, Warren, Harris, Biden, and the rest of the Democratic presidential candidates should wise up. Trump is America’s president. They should treat him with the respect that his office demands, and stop their stupid irrational resistance which only makes them sound just like the fanatics who flew planes into the world trade center, and makes certain that real Americans will not vote for a Democrat.
And when the Republicans start to once again serve America only, they will realize that the reason Trump is president and they are not, is because he is what America wanted and needed. We did not need then, or now, more of the same political garbage that we have had for years. So maybe if they would start acting like team players and follow his lead, they might even get re-elected.
Rev. Fredric E. Jeans is an Avon Park resident. He was a pastor for 28 years, an evangelist, a supervisor in a steel mill, college and high school teacher, an author, and a chaplain in a nursing home. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Mr. Trump is a cheap cut-out playing president. He was never more than that. He is not a dictator. He is not King. He's barely a man who survives only for himself and the dimwits who embrace such lowly jesters.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.