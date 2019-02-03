Sebring has just experienced a horrid crime of five women being murdered. This town will be a long time getting over this.
This 21-year-old had a whole bunch of behavioral and psychiatric issues. This begs the question as to how he received a security clearance to be a correctional trainee at the Avon Park Correctional Unit. Any investigator worth his salt would have spotted several “red flags” in this kid’s make up.
As a former investigator for United States Office of Personnel Management in Washington, I can assure you that each one of the issues in Xavier’s background starting in 2013 up to 2018 would have been labeled “negative information” and would have stopped the investigation to pursue further information. Issue number one: behavioral problem in 2012, “wanting to kill other students;” number two: sent to a health center for “psychiatric issues.” Joined the Army and lasted two months. He worked at a Walmart in Indiana for two months, then a gas station for two months and then here in Avon Park for two months. Are we seeing a pattern here folks?
Two reasons he was hired at Avon Park [Correctional Institute] were, 1 - “No disqualifying information on his pre-employment evaluation (say what?) and 2 - there were not enough qualified applicants applying for the trainee positions.
Now understand, no one could have predicted this despicable crime as it could have happened anywhere at any time. The question is, who did this guy’s background investigation and who read the results? My concern is that someone somewhere should have seen a walking time bomb before five innocent people lost their lives and a community went into shock.
Hal Graves
Sebring
