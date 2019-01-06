After 25-30 years in the factory, store, shop or mill, you have finally made it to Paradise, i.e. Florida. Now this gives you a whole bunch of entitlements that you have worked for. They are (name one) (1) sleep late ... but of course you still get up at 5 a.m. and put on your darkest clothes and walk the neighborhood terrifying the younger people who are going to work and can't see you in the dark (it's like driving through a minefield).
Your next entitlement is that at exactly 8 a.m. you go to a fast food restaurant and sit until 9:30 with the same group of people telling the same stories every day. The next scheduled event is noon (the time is important) when you again go to the same or different restaurant for lunch. The time is important because that is also the time when the working people come for lunch and they have only 45 minutes to eat. Now most of the working people are 13th or 14th in line behind us retirees and by the time you decide whether or not you want the bacon burger or chicken wrap their 45-minute lunch break is down to 31 minutes, but don't forget we are entitled (plus you get your senior citizen discount).
Moving on to the highlight of the day, Early Bird Special. You rush out to yet another restaurant for the evening meal. You go early so that you can get back home and in your pajamas for early evening TV, then off to bed because you have to get up at 5 a.m. and put on your dark clothes, etc., etc.
Ah, retirement. If the shoe fits, wear it. If not, I'm just putting you on. Incidentally, I wrote this letter a year ago, but we now have a whole new group of retirees so I thought I would bring them up to speed.
Hal Graves
Sebring
