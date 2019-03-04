What is the primary cause for what we are seeing in the past 35 years with school shootings?
A) Prior to 1947, child raising was by role modeling parent’s strict upbringing, high expectations, moralist traditions, religious guidance, patterned family’s generations. The belt, wooden spoon, often the hand was commonly used in daily spankings.
B) 1947 Dr. Spock published his book on child rearing, within a decade a perceptible change began to develop in American families. Under Spock’s influence, parents watched their children become sassy, contentious; increasing numbers became juvenile delinquents and criminals. Over the last 50 years this out-of-control behavior has led to a 300 percent increase in rate of violent crime, school shootings included.
C) As crime rates started to increase, SAT scores decreased. Teenagers exercised less moral restraint; started to reveal an increasing contempt for authority and religion.
D) Prescription drugs; millions of children are on medication for “behavioral‚” problems and depression (a replacement for parental supervision and discipline) — what are the long-term effects of these drugs?
Since 1983, medication has become as much a staple of child raising as Disney and McDonald’s. Kids pack their pills for K-12 school or college along with their lunch money. Millions are taking drugs for depression, anxiety; attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). We didn’t see these issues prior to 1983. They were there, but parents and teachers dealt with the problems. The children were all the better for it. “Medication administration to students is one of the most common health-related activities performed in school‚” — National Association of Nurses.
Lack of discipline, morality, religious conviction, parental guidance at home, were guiding factors, prescription drugs were unheard of, restriction of activities, stern scoldings, took the place of drugs, it never permanently harmed a child, or destroyed their minds, or sent them off on shooting sprees.
Aug. 20, 1999 Columbine shooting. What caused this rampage? A psychiatrist and psychologist determined one was depressed/suicidal, one was homicidal and a psychopath, a multitude of red flags from web pages to documentaries written in school, to neighbors’ concerns reported to the police. No one did a thing. Sound familiar with Parkland?
Both shooters were found to have antidepressant drug Luvox, Paxil and Zoloft in their combined histories.
The prescription drug abuse continues today; statistics show all these shooters 1999 to present showed multiple ”red flags‚” of mental instability and Prescription drug use prior to violence. Over the last decade, the number of children diagnosed with ADHD increased by 42 percent.
CDC statistics: Since 2011 there’s been a 50 percent increase in the number of preschool children between ages 4 and 5 who take ADHD medications. These children exhibit difficulty sleeping, have anxiety, and emotional fluctuations.
Anyone see a pattern here? It is not the gun. One drug leads to another; the combined side affects lead to tragedies like we are seeing in our schools.
Look at the facts. Think maybe the prescription drugging of our students is a bigger causative factor for mass shootings, then an inanimate object like a gun? The gun is a tool like a vehicle, hammer, or knife. Do parents express concerns on this prescription drugging?
Overwhelming evidence points to the single largest common factor in all these shooting incidents: The perpetrators were actively taking powerful psychotropic drugs or had at some point before committing their crimes.
Don’t you think we need to seriously look at prescription drugs instead of guns?
Back in pre-1980 kids were not drugged to attend school. Parents instilled discipline, taught right from wrong, were informed that parents were in charge. Teachers were the same with some restrictions. Back then God was an integral part of family life and education.
Blaming Republicans, Democrats, the NRA is not a valid concept. No gun laws are going to stop these tragedies. We need to make major changes in the way we live; stop drugging our children, so they can attend school with a clear and open mind; it is time to re-create the family unit, get involved with child’s lives from kindergarten to college. Get children back to church.
Get legislators, governors to start looking at the real problem; give educators the authority to instill discipline in the school setting, and most critical, talk to family doctors to get children off these devastating mind-altering drugs.
Is this what you want your kids packing in their lunch box? One Psychiatrist stated: “Taking your meds is often seen in high school and college today, as proof that a young person is dealing with their problems. But unfortunately, you are not going to learn coping skills if you are taking pills.”
John Nelson is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
