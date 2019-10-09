How do you know which level of technology is best for you? Most hearing instrument manufacturers have about six or seven levels of technology. The more advanced the technology, the more the hearing instrument is going to cost.
Hearing instruments all have some of the same components. For example, they all have microphones to pick up sounds and deliver it to the hearing instruments to start the amplification process. They all have some type of power source/battery. They all have an amplifier to correct the deficiency and they all have a receiver (speaker) that takes the signal and actually delivers it into the ear.
But that is where the similarity ends.
They have computer chips; this is like the mainframe of your computer. There are also filters and processors. There are adaptive microphones, and now even artificial intelligence. There are antennas; some are wireless and some are Bluetooth. Some can support accessories and some can not. The speeds in which the hearing instrument’s processors can separate speech signals from noise signals is different between manufactures and levels of technology.
Entry level hearing instruments will have a much narrower frequency range in which it covers. Many entry level aids only amplify sounds between 500hz to 4,000hz (hz = hertz). This is considered a narrow bandwidth. We actually test adult hearing from 125hz to 9400hz. So, you can see, an entry level hearing instrument only allows us to help about half of your actually usable hearing. Entry level hearing instruments mostly have just one processor for background noise that will take out about 10db (decibels) of background noise across the board. It is broad and the 10db cut is less that a whisper.
In comparison, the top level of technology on the market today has a frequency range that spans from 125hz to 9400hz. It has seven processors for speech and noise that can take out up to 30 decibels of background noise in each processor. That is a ton of background noise reduction ... and it can determine where your head is moving, making sure that the appropriate microphones are on to help you understand the people you are looking at.
Because of the artificial intelligence sensors, it can also rapidly learn your environments and learn the people voices and actions that you associate with. This provides the very fastest sound reproduction available. The faster the hearing instrument can break down noise from speech and reproduce it, the more intelligible the speech becomes to the brain.
There are usually five levels between the top or premium level and the entry level. (There is also older technology that is available in different levels as well. It is important to ask how long the specific technology has been on the market and how long it will be around. You don’t want to buy something that may be gone in three years).
So, which level is best for you? First of all, your hearing health care provider should go over and explain exactly your hearing evaluation. The test tells us invaluable information as to what we can expect from hearing instruments for you. Not just the test where you hear the beep. There are speech-understanding tests that are done in quiet and in noise with sentences. These tests do not lie! They dictate what will work best for you: what style, your expected difficulty in noise once you are fit with hearing instruments. Then it’s important to take in your lifestyle. The processors that are in your hearing instruments control specific types of environmental noise. If you enjoy going to the clubhouse and the Elks or Moose Lodge, then you need enough processors to combat all that noise. You just cannot go by your activities.
If your speech-understanding percentages are poor in quiet, then you may need to go higher in technology, even if you are not in tons of background noise. If you have difficulty separating speech from the noise and your testing score reveals this, then there are formulas to know exactly what is going to work the best. If your scores are great, then you may be able to go mid-level technology with less processors.
We hear with our brain. If it goes too long without adequate help, then it starts to go into auditory deprivation ... “don’t use it, you lose it.” Therefore, the hearing instrument has to do more of the work. If at the end of the day you are exhausted from trying to carry on conversations and simply to hear, it is a sign that you may need more than you are getting. After your hearing evaluation and thorough consultation, ask some simple questions:
- How well can I expect to understand in groups and in noise? We have real numbers (percentages).
- How many hours should I wear my hearing instruments a day? The answer should be at least 12.
- Which style will provide me the best speech understanding in a group or busy restaurant? Why?
- Is it possible to demonstrate the hearing instrument in the office? Severe losses may not be able. If a demonstration is possible, then listen to some music. Do a speech understanding test (in noise). If they are Bluetooth compatible, have them pair them to the phone and take a phone call.
- Are they compatible with accessories in case you would need or like something later on ... for the TV?
- Do they have a “fall alert system” in case you fall.
- Are they a hearing instrument or a “Healthable.” Healthables also count your steps, calculate cognitive involvement to help ensure a “healthy future,” (and a bunch of other cool features).
When you make your appointment for your hearing evaluation, make a list of the things that are important to you: Who and where you want to hear better, activites that are important to you. Ponder it a bit. Hearing instruments, no matter what level of technology, are an important investment. Don’t waste your money by purchasing the wrong technology or style. A thorough evaluation and consultation with a demonstration will take about 1 1/2 to 2 hours if all the “i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed.” It is not a one size fits all. Hearing instruments look very similar, they are not; and you cannot judge your hearing experience with your friends. After all, just because your friends wear a frame and lenses on their face doesn’t mean they will correct your eyesight. Take the time and be prepared and enjoy the time that is spent trying to help your hear as well as possible. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
