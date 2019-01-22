I’m not exactly sure what I was doing or when it happened but I recently heard someone say this, “I always wanted to be a great man but I’m finding it harder to be a good man.” This was one of the few times in which much of the significance of the quote hit me immediately. At the same time, a plethora of questions were raised. What does it mean to be a great man? Who would be considered a great man? What does it mean to be good? How is that even measured? Who would be considered a good man? What does it even mean to be great? Or good? Where do I even begin? Yikes! (That’s an indirect hint that there will probably be a part II to this column.)
I decided to begin where all scholars do, Wikipedia. I’m just kidding, of course ... uh ... sort of.
Anyway, I went to my favorite search engine and typed in “Great Man.” The first thing to pop up was “the Great Man theory.” I must confess I have never heard of this so my interest was immediately piqued. As it turns out, this is “a 19th-century idea according to which history can be largely explained by the impact of great men, or heroes; highly influential individuals who, due to either their personal charisma, intelligence, wisdom, or political skill used their power in a way that had a decisive historical impact.” Some of their examples include Muhammad, Shakespeare, Martin Luther, Rousseau, Pericles, Napoleon, and Richard Wagner. (It’s always interesting to discuss who wasn’t included, isn’t it?)
Before I go any further, I recognize this column may appear to be only for men, but ladies, I think you’ll find it valuable, too, if not entertaining. I’m sure you have your own definitions for the questions I’ve raised. So, please keep reading. If nothing else, I’m sure I’ll confirm your suspicions that we men really have no clue about life. By the way, I fully recognize that and have come to terms with it. On we go!
Unconvinced that I had uncovered what it means to be a great man, I continued my search, which led me to the artofmanliness.com. In introducing their particular view of this issue, the authors said, “These stories prove that it doesn’t matter who your parents are, where you’re born, or how much education you acquire; the difference is in your character and willingness to do whatever it takes to be the best and achieve your dreams.” Their list of men who exemplified their qualifications was as diverse as the first list and included men like Benjamin Franklin, Ross Perot, John D. Rockefeller, Ralph Lauren, and Frederick Douglas.
Most men would have little difficulty in attributing some level of greatness to the individuals on these sites. They are all men of great achievement in their respective fields and professions. They have overcome tremendous odds, and obstacles, to reach the pinnacle of success. However, I maintain that there are men all over the world who can also be considered great, most of which will never be known or recognized beyond a handful of people. That will be the topic of next week’s article.
Mike Lee is a teacher and life coach. More information at www.simpleelifecoach.com
